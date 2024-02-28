Scienstry Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Groundbreaking 3G Switchable Film Technology

Scienstry stands out in the smart glazing industry with its innovative 3G Switchable Film™ technology that delivers unparalleled advantages in ultraviolet (UV) stability, energy efficiency, and projection capabilities.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart glazing industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Scienstry with the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Scienstry is a major innovator and manufacturer of switchable liquid crystal films/smart films with vast technical expertise and a deep understanding of the smart glazing industry.

The company set new standards with its third-generation (3G) switchable glass/film, breaking over three decades of limitations on smart glass for outdoor applications by developing a liquid crystal-based technology known as 3G Switchable Film™. The 3G Switchable Film™ provides reliable and best-in-class solutions for smart glazing applications and solves some fundamental problems related to smart film and smart glazing, such as ultraviolet instability, infrared instability, narrow viewing angles, narrow range of working temperature, high driving voltage, incapable for front projection, uneven projection brightness and short product lifetimes.

The 3G Switchable Film™ LCD technology provides qualities and advantages that conventional polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) films cannot provide, including some that are usually unsuitable for outdoor and projection applications. This cutting-edge product offers cost-effective production processes that enhance Scienstry's competitive edge in the market.

"Frost & Sullivan's analysis indicates that Scienstry's technology breaks many limitations of conventional PDLC theory and holds multiple benefits, heralding a new era for outdoor, projection, and energy-saving applications. Outdoor applications are an important feature added to the smart glass industry," said Priya Madhuri K, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Scienstry has already implemented its technology in many world-class projects for outdoor applications across multiple industrial segments, including cruise ships, luxury cars, and architectural complexes. This illustrates the great versatility and practical application of 3G Switchable Film™ and reveals the enormous growth potential of this emerging technology for future developments. Meanwhile, competitors' technologies are still in the development phase or are limited to industry-specific applications.

Scienstry's advancements align perfectly with the evolving demands for interactive and multifunctional spaces. The technology's ability to seamlessly integrate into various settings such as indoor and outdoor applications, underscores its revolutionary impact, delivering a glimpse into future applications that blend digital displays with architectural elements.

"Scienstry's technology has revolutionized the smart glazing field and exhibited its potential usefulness in many places, such as private homes and public spaces. The new features of the 3G Switchable Film™ have linked the glass and display industries, paving the way for emerging markets," noted Madhuri.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Christine Savoie

E: [email protected]

About Scienstry

Scienstry is a R&D oriented company and a leading innovator and a supplier for advanced smart film, 3G Switchable Film™. Scienstry has been committed to research and development of liquid crystal smart film and smart glass for over 30 years. Based on study of older technologies, such as PDLC, Scienstry has developed a new generation of smart film technology, called NPD-LCD, with many new features. Unlike older technologies, the most important feature of the third-generation technology is that its products can be used outdoors. The new features lay a solid foundation for the great emerging markets of outdoor applications. Scienstry's innovations cover materials, process, equipment, new devices, and new applications in smart glass industry and LCD industry.

Scienstry, Inc. 972-690-5880 [email protected] www.scienstry.us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347669/Scienstry_Award_Logo.jpg