SCIKEY Goes Global With Finland Funding Boost

PUNE, India, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCIKEY, an Indo-Finnish venture of SRKay Consulting Group; has been making waves in the HR Tech space since the beta launch of its AI & MindMatch powered Talent Commerce platform early this year. This time, it is about SCIKEY securing funding from Business Finland, the funding arm of the Finnish Government. With quite a few 'firsts' to its credit already, like Managed Crowd-Sourcing, Intuitive Experience Management Interface, AI & MindMatch powered hiring automation, etc., SCIKEY is one of the very few global tech startups selected by the Finnish Government for investment by them.

"Research & Development on the futuristic technologies such as Augmented Learning, Emotion Analysis, Simulation & Prediction of Human Behaviour and to create a lot more IPs for SCIKEY, remains the key focus of this investment round. With Finland as its global R&D base, SCIKEY is naturally poised to leverage the world-renowned 'Finnish Innovation' ecosystem to deliver the best of the outcomes and experience for its customers as well as users globally. This funding also adds a punch to SCIKEY's product line that includes SCIKEY Talent Commerce Platform as well as the upcoming Speed Consulting Platform and Talent Engagement Platform," says Mr. Alok Kumar, Managing Partner, SRKay Consulting Group, the PE arm of the billion dollar conglomerate SRK Group.

"Adding high-end research and collaboration with different Finnish universities gives tremendous leverage to SCIKEY as we have combined the best of both Finnish research ecosystem and India's deep expertise in building globally scalable software systems. Being an Indo-Finnish venture, the current investment by the Finnish Government allows us to take our research capabilities to the next level. Kiitos-Dhanyawad," says Mr. Shriram Viswanathan, Co-Founder, SCIKEY.

"We are super excited with this investment from the Finland Government as it's a symbol of their high confidence in SCIKEY's capability to deliver world-class solutions. As a part of our long-term commitment and contribution to the Finnish Innovation ecosystem, Akshay Sharma, one of the Co-Founder's at SCIKEY, will be moving his base to Finland later this year. With its R&D base in Finland, a technology hub in India and Malaysia as its gateway for expansion into the booming Asia-Pacific and emerging South-East Asian markets; SCIKEY is thrilled to step-up its game to the next level," says Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Co-Founder, SCIKEY.

About SCIKEY

SCIKEY is a new age talent solutions venture, which provides a comprehensive Talent Commerce Platform where human psychology and cutting-edge Technology meet to maximize the potential of talented minds most effectively. SCIKEY has been created to deliver extraordinary outcomes for various talent needs including employee experience management, employee learning & development and employee productivity enhancement through path-breaking MindMatch algorithm. SCIKEY's MindMatch algorithm is focused on disrupting and transforming the way hiring is done globally, using AI & Psychology, adding a completely new dimension of predicting if a certain human behaviour will fit a given job profile. SCIKEY's Global ecosystem owns several IPs in the field of Behaviour Analysis & Prediction. It comprises R&D centres in Europe & India, global R&D Partners, collaborations with global universities and a team of expert researchers & data scientists.

