Seal Storage Technology and Filecoin DeStor Collaborate with Industry-University Cooperative Research Center on AI Data Integrity Project

The project will explore how immutable and auditable record-of-data technology can be used to ensure trustworthiness in generative AI/ML applications

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Storage Technology , a leading provider of blockchain-based data storage, and Filecoin DeStor , a decentralized storage network, announced their collaboration with Cyber SMART on a pioneering AI research project to explore ways to improve AI data integrity. The project, Trustworthy Generative AI for Secure System Operation, is led by Cyber SMART , an Industry-University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC) funded by the National Science Foundation and industry members .

Information and communications technology systems in governments and enterprises are becoming increasingly complex, linked to various systems such as cloud and IoT. LLMs like ChatGPT, a form of generative AI, are rapidly emerging as useful tools for efficiently building complex systems. However, relying on generative AI to build systems, such as requirement definition and design, may result in systems that cause unexpected damage and security risks. This research project establishes techniques to ensure secure operations in system construction using generative AI including the application of Seal's blockchain-based data storage to demonstrate how an immutable, auditable record of the data used in the design and development of secure systems further ensures trustworthiness when using generative AI and LLMs.

"Seal is proud to be part of this multi-disciplinary cyber research center accredited by the National Science Foundation working alongside researchers from Georgetown University, Virginia Tech, University of Notre Dame, and NEC," said Scott Doughman, CBO of Seal Storage Technology. "Data integrity is an essential design element of AI/ML systems, and that is powerfully enhanced through the use of a blockchain-based storage architecture."

Cyber SMART is renowned for its commitment to fostering innovative research and development at the intersection of cybersecurity, machine learning, and AI. "The center connects multidisciplinary academicians with industrial partners to address society's critical challenges in the domains of healthcare, communications, and finance, encouraging the translation of research into practical solutions," said Ophir Frieder, Cyber SMART Center Director.

"Cyber SMART's research will explore the potential of blockchain-based decentralized cloud storage to enhance the integrity and security of data in AI/ML systems. This exploration is pivotal for advancing technologies that ensure trustworthy and reliable data use in critical AI/ML applications," said Shin'ichiro Matsuo, Professor of Computer Science at Georgetown University.

"Ensuring first-class data quality is a strategic imperative for any organization implementing generative AI," said Jennifer King, Co-founder and CEO, FilStor Inc. "We're excited about this research collaboration and the opportunity to explore how decentralized storage enhances data security and provenance."

Seal's involvement in this project is a testament to its commitment to advancing technological innovations and contributing to the field of AI data integrity. By collaborating with esteemed academic institutions and industry leaders, Seal aims to support secure, reliable, and ethical AI technologies.

About Seal Storage Technology

Seal Storage Technology is a blockchain-powered decentralized cloud storage platform that provides enterprise-grade, immutable, and compliant data storage. Seal serves enterprises, universities, and research institutes, using the highest data security and protection standards. Seal is SOC2 and HIPAA compliant. Data centers are enterprise-grade and powered by renewable energy. sealstorage.io | X | LinkedIn

About Cyber SMART

Cyber SMART is a National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry-University Collaborative Research Center (IUCRC). Initially established at Georgetown University in 2019 in response to industry demand for a new approach to cyber research and training; the Center's name, standing for Science, Management, Applications, Regulation, and Training, reflects a new holistic approach.

Cyber SMART has since expanded to include the University of Notre Dame.

About Filecoin DeStor

Filecoin DeStor, the world's largest decentralized storage network, enables users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. DeStor's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable datasets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, DeStor offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities. DeStor is completely open source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. destor.com | LinkedIn | X

For media inquiries, please contact: Kelly Clark, Director of Communications, Seal Storage Technology - [email protected]