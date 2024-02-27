Sealmatic Achieves Prestigious Certification From National Board of Boiler & Pressure Vessel Inspectors (API 682)

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 543782), reported that it has recently received the important certification from the National Board of Boiler & Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NBBI). This milestone marks a significant achievement for Sealmatic, as it highlights the company's commitment to quality and safety in serving the USA market.

The certification from the NBBI is highly regarded within the industry, particularly in the USA market. It is composed of chief boiler and pressure vessel inspectors representing states, cities and provinces enforcing pressure equipment laws and regulations. Created to prevent injury and destruction, these laws and regulations represent the collective input of National Board members. The certification serves as a testament to Sealmatic's dedication to adhering to the highest standards of safety and performance in its products. With this certification, Sealmatic is well-positioned to meet the stringent requirements for selling Pressure Vessels (API 682) in the USA region.

Understanding the importance of the National Board certification requires insight into its significance. The National Board sets and upholds rigorous standards for the design, construction and inspection of pressure vessels. Compliance with these standards ensures that equipment is safe, reliable and operates efficiently, thereby mitigating the risk of accidents and ensuring the protection of personnel and assets.

Achieving certification from the National Board involves a thorough and meticulous process. It took rigorous assessment of Sealmatic's manufacturing processes, quality assurance measures and adherence to ASME codes and standards. The certification process includes comprehensive inspections, audits and detailed documentation review to ensure compliance with the strict requirements set by the National Board.

"Sealmatic's achievement of certification from the NBBI is a significant milestone that highlights the company's dedication to meeting the highest standards of safety and performance. It serves yet another feather in the cap for Sealmatic, thus solidifying its position as a trusted partner globally," said Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director, Sealmatic India.

He added, "The dedication of our Quality Assurance team played a pivotal role in successfully navigating the certification process. Their meticulous attention to detail and adherence to industry best practices have been instrumental in securing this prestigious certificate."

About Sealmatic India

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. For more information, visit www.sealmaticindia.com/.