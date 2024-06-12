Sealmatic Achieves Prestigious Marine Works Approval Certification from the Indian Register of Shipping

MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd (BSE: 543782), a prominent player in mechanical sealing technology, has reached a significant milestone by obtaining the Marine Works Approval Certification from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), with certification number 2024WAQC021, confirming that the manufacturing facilities and quality control procedures of Sealmatic meet the rigorous standards required for naval & marine applications, particularly in the defence sector.

The Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is a globally recognized ship classification society, established in 1975. As a non-profit entity, IRS provides ship classification, certification and technical inspection services. The organization has played a pivotal role in enhancing maritime safety, environmental protection and setting high standards within the maritime industry. It is also known for its comprehensive solutions in maritime risk management, adhering to its motto, 'Your Partner in Maritime Risk Management'. IRS has also expanded its reach by promoting IR Class Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd. (ISSPL), aimed at providing specialized services beyond traditional classification.

"Achieving the Marine Works Approval Certification from the IRS is a prestigious accomplishment for Sealmatic. This certification opens new avenues for the company, particularly in the defence sector, where the reliability and performance of mechanical seals are crucial. The dedicated efforts of our Quality Assurance Team have been instrumental in securing this prestigious certification, thus maintaining high standards of manufacturing and quality control in place," says Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director – Sealmatic India Ltd.

As Sealmatic continues to innovate and uphold the highest standards, the prestigious Marine Works Approval Certification will serve as a keystone for future endeavours in the naval and maritime industry, particularly within the defence sector, thus reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in the manufacturing of mechanical seals.

About Sealmatic

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, Sealmatic has solutions for every sealing requirement — such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals and many more.

For more information please visit: www.sealmaticindia.com

Contact

Firoz Chaudhary

Management Executive

[email protected]

+91 22 50502700/06