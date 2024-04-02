Sealmatic announces the appointment of Mr. Imran Balwa as Director Sales (North America)

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd (BSE: 543782), a prominent player in cutting-edge sealing technology and services for the global process industry and OEMs, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Imran Balwa as the Director of Sales, overseeing the entirety of North America based out of Houston USA, effective April 01st 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Imran Balwa to lead our business endeavours across North America. With Imran's extensive technological expertise and profound industry experience, we are unequivocally certain that he is exceptionally well-suited to spearhead our business development initiatives and steer our strategic approach to innovation in products, services and customer engagement in North America," says Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic.

Mr. Imran Balwa brings over two decades of invaluable experience in industrial sales, boasting comprehensive proficiency in the development, application, engineering and product lines of sealing technology. He is distinguished as an OEM business specialist, having achieved numerous notable milestones throughout his career. Imran's expertise in project management and execution, coupled with his exceptional negotiation skills, highlights the remarkable track record. With a rich history of collaborating with clients across diverse sectors including petrochemicals, offshore and onshore operations, water and wastewater treatment facilities, automotive, power generation, fertilizer, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, now Sealmatic is primed to leverage his expertise in navigating the lucrative sealing market in the USA, estimated at approximately USD 1.25 Billion. Sealmatic is confident that Imran will establish a distinct presence for the company within this dynamic sales & marketing finesse.

About Sealmatic:

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, Sealmatic has solutions for every sealing requirement – such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals and many more.

Sealmatic is OE suppliers to KSB, Flowserve, Sundyne, KEPL, Andritz, KBL, RuhrPumpen, Wilo, SPX, Seepex, Düchting, ITT (USA), BHEL, Circor, Idex, Egger, PMSL, MSL, Xylem, Metso, Netzsch, Atlas Copco, Burckhardt, Idex and many more renowned OEMS.

Sealmatic is an ISO 19443 (nuclear), API Q1 Spec, ATEX - 2014/34/EU, DSIR, ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 & PED 97/23/EC QA-System, FDA, GMP, RoHS, REACH Certified Company.

For more information: www.sealmaticindia.com