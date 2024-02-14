Sealmatic Attains The Prestigious Russian TRCU 10 & TRCU 32 Certification For API (682) Seal Supply Systems

MUMBAI, India , Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 543782) proudly announces its recent Russian certification for TRCU 10 and TRCU 32 for its API (682) Plans. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Sealmatic and underscores its dedication to serve the Russian market with the highest standards of safety and quality. Without the TRCU 10 & TRCU 32 Certification, no supplies can be made to the Russian Oil & Gas sector.

Russia is a major player in global energy markets. It is one of the world's top three crude producers. Several oil & gas companies in Russia are heavily invested into new projects to the tune of USD 55 Billion for over the next three years. Major players in this field are Bashneft (Russian oil refining company, one of the largest producer of oil in the country), Gazprom (Russia's state-run natural gas monopoly), Gazprom Neft oil company, subsidiary of Gazprom, Itera, Lukoil, Northgas, Novatek, Rosneft (State-owned Russian oil and gas exploration company), Rusneftegaz, Russneft, Surgutneftegas, Tatneft, Transneft (Russia's pipeline monopoly)

The Technical Regulations of the Customs Union (TRCU), are a set of mandatory requirements aimed at ensuring the safety, quality and conformity of products within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). TRCU 10 and 32 certification are highly prestigious accolades within the Russian market, signifying compliance with stringent regulations and standards.

On the other hand, TRCU 32 certification relates to the safety of equipment operating under excessive pressure. This certification ensures that Sealmatic's API (682) Seal Supply Systems comply with regulations governing the design, construction and operation of the pressure equipment, guaranteeing the suitability for use in high-pressure environments common in industries such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals and Refinery.

"Our aim is always to be ahead of the competition. The attainment of TRCU 10 and 32 certification is a testament to the relentless efforts of our quality assurance team. Their unwavering commitment and dedication have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of certification processes and upholding the company's reputation for excellence and which will allow us to participate in the new projects being commissioned in Russia (USD 55 Billion investment in the oil & gas sector over the next three years)," says Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director Of Sealmatic.

As the company continues to uphold its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Sealmatic reaffirms its position as a leader in the industry and is poised to deliver superior sealing solutions that meets the most demanding requirements of its customers worldwide.

About Sealmatic India

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. For more information, visit www.sealmaticindia.com/