Sealmatic Gets Certification From Ministry Of Science And Technology

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 543782), is proud to announce that it has been granted renewal of certification from the Ministry of Science and Technology for its facilities under Certification: TU/IV-RD/4755/2024.

The Department of Science & Technology was established in 1971, with the objective of promoting new areas of Science & Technology and plays the role of a nodal department for organizing, coordinating and promoting Science & Technology activities in the country. This prestigious recognition is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Science and Technology, aimed at acknowledging the organizations that demonstrate a steadfast dedication to advancing research and development.

The R&D unit of Sealmatic is the heart of its innovation system. The company has made substantial investments in state-of-the-art test rigs that ensure its products meet the stringent standards of API 682, ISO 19443, ATEX, FDA, ASME etc. Additionally, Sealmatic has developed sophisticated capabilities in Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), which are critical in the design and optimization of high performance mechanical seals. Supporting these advanced technical capabilities are the Sealmatic proprietary tools, including the Mechanical Seal Dictionary (MSD), the Seal Selection Guide (SSG) and Application Know How (AKH).

"The recognition from the Ministry of Science and Technology marks a significant milestone in the journey of Sealmatic. With this recognition, Sealmatic is well positioned to continue its growth and innovation, contributing to the advancement of technology not only in India but also on the global stage. The company will continue to invest in research and development, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry," says Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director, Sealmatic India Ltd.

About Sealmatic

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, Sealmatic has solutions for every sealing requirement — such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals and many more.

For more information please visit: www.sealmaticindia.com