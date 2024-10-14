Sealmatic Partners With Saudi Thalate General Manufacturing Industrial Co Ltd (STG) In Saudi Arabia

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 543782), is proud to announce that it has signed an agency agreement with Saudi Thalate General Manufacturing Industrial Co Ltd (STG), thus; marking a significant step in the company's expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The relationship between KSA and India has grown stronger in recent years, particularly in areas such as trade, energy, investment and strategic partnerships. Thus, exploring the investment opportunities in both countries, focusing on sectors such as infrastructure, mining, renewable energy, agriculture and so on. India, being the world's third largest consumer of crude oil, depends heavily on KSA to power its economy.

Saudi Arabia, the world's second largest producer of crude oil, plays a dominant role in the global energy landscape, producing approximately 12 million barrels of crude oil per day. The country has the largest proven crude oil reserves, with Saudi Aramco, a state-owned oil company, playing a dominant role in exploration, production and refining. In addition to crude oil, KSA is a major producer of refined petroleum products and petrochemicals. As the process industries in the KSA region continues to grow and modernize, the need for high quality, reliable sealing solutions has been even greater. The mechanical seals market in KSA region is currently valued at an impressive USD 150 Million, reflecting the enormous potential for Sealmatic in this space.

Saudi Thalate General Manufacturing (STG) is a 100% locally owned company with over 13 years of experience in delivering innovative industrial solutions. As one of the major suppliers of equipment to the oil & gas and power sectors in the KSA.

Sealmatic and Saudi Thalate (STG) have partnered for selling, repair and refurbishment of mechanical seals in KSA to serve customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, power, water, desalination, chemical and other process industries. Sealmatic recognizes the immense potential within this market and is eager to bring its expertise, cutting-edge and tailor-made solutions to the KSA region. By partnering with Saudi Thalate (STG), a company with a strong local presence and a deep understanding of the region's industries, Sealmatic aims to cater to the varied needs of customers in the KSA by offering its global standards of excellence.

Sealmatic has tremendous global experience with great success in supplying high performance mechanical seals to the oil & gas, power generation and water sectors. The partnership between Sealmatic and Saudi Thalate (STG) heralds a new chapter in the field of mechanical seals in the KSA region. It is a synergy of global expertise and local insight, driven by a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. As the presence of Sealmatic in the KSA region strengthens, likewise; the bond between KSA and India, showcases the enduring spirit of cooperation and growth that unites these two nations.

"The next step will be to extend the benefits of the Sealmatic/Saudi Thalate (STG) alliance to our customers in KSA, together, we are even faster and can precisely respond to our customers' needs 24/7. Hence, offering a high level of availability, 365 days a year. Classic, personal, local & global, digitally connected," says Mr Samir Mullaji of Sealmatic India Ltd.

Further to the above, Mr Shaukat Marediya of Saudi Thalate (STG) added by explaining the Sealmatic/Saudi Thalate (STG) alliance plan: "We have joined forces to offer our customers a service package that can be tailored to all applications while at the same time progressively expanding our joint global service presence," he said. The partnership also emphasizes the continuous training of technical personnel to ensure top quality service and customer satisfaction.

Together Sealmatic and STG are poised to transform the landscape of mechanical seals in KSA. Thus, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions while demonstrating a robust commitment to the customers throughout the region.

About Sealmatic

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, Sealmatic has solutions for every sealing requirement — such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals and many more.

For more information please visit: www.sealmaticindia.com