Sealmatic Shines at EGYPES 2024 Exhibition

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Cairo, the EGYPES 2024 Exhibition emerged as a beacon of innovation and collaboration. Supported by the esteemed Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, this premiere event brought together over 35,000 attendees and 2,200 delegates from across the globe, spanning the entire energy supply and value chains. Among the multitude of esteemed participants spanning the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Refinery and other process industries, Sealmatic (BSE: 543782) emerged as a torch bearer of innovation and excellence in sealing technology at EGYPES.

For Sealmatic, participation in EGYPES 2024 was not just an opportunity but a strategic move to showcase its cutting-edge sealing solutions to a diverse and influential audience. Sealmatic was ideally located at the centerstage of the exhibition, where it captured the attention of delegates with its innovative mechanical seals, demonstrating excellence in design, performance and reliability.

This exhibition also served as a platform to engage with industry leaders, experts and enthusiasts, fostering meaningful discussions and collaborations.

"EGYPES 2024 marked a significant milestone for Sealmatic, providing a gateway to expand its presence in the African region. It has also served as a foundation for Sealmatic to penetrate new markets and deliver its unparalleled sealing solutions to a broader audience," said Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director, Sealmatic India.

The success of Sealmatic at EGYPES was a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and quality. The comprehensive discussions and interactions facilitated by EGYPES 2024 paved the way for Sealmatic to forge strategic partnerships and alliances, laying the groundwork for its expansion into the growing African market.

With its cutting-edge sealing technology and a firm foothold established at the exhibition, Sealmatic is poised to revolutionize the landscape of mechanical seals in the African continent, offering unparalleled reliability, durability and performance to industries across the continent.

About Sealmatic India

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. For more information, visit www.sealmaticindia.com/.