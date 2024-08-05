Sealmatic (Unit 2) Achieves Prestigious ASME U Stamp Certification For Pressure Vessels (API 682)

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 543782), reported that it has achieved a significant milestone, with its recent certification of ASME U Stamp for Pressure Vessels, with certification number: 61258

The ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) is an American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standard that regulates the design and construction of boilers and pressure vessels. The ASME U Stamp serves as a hallmark of quality and compliance within the industry. This certification signifies that Sealmatic has met the rigorous quality control requirements delineated in Section VIII Division 1 of the ASME (BPVC).

It authorizes Sealmatic to use the U Stamp on pressure vessels, indicating compliance with the Code and ensuring that the vessels meet the specified safety and quality standards.

The ASME U Stamp is particularly important for Sealmatic as it not only signifies the company's capability to design but also to inspect, fabricate, and test unfired pressure vessels. Thorough inspections and audits were conducted, coupled with stringent documentation at every stage of the manufacturing process, ensuring that each element adhered to the stringent ASME guidelines. Precision fabrication techniques were employed, guaranteeing the structural integrity and reliability of the pressure vessels.

"ASME U Stamp serves as a universal benchmark, providing Sealmatic access to international markets and establishing the company as a reliable and quality-focused player on the global stage. Our quality assurance team played a pivotal role in ensuring that every requirement was meticulously met, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standard," says Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director.

The certification number 61258 serves as a guarantee that the pressure vessels have undergone rigorous scrutiny and have been produced with the utmost precision and care. Sealmatic's achievement of the ASME U Stamp certification serves as a testament to Sealmatic's commitment to quality, safety and compliance with global industry standards.

About Sealmatic

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, fertiliser, power, mining, pulp & paper, aerospace, marine and many more industrial applications. With a wide range of products and services, Sealmatic has solutions for every sealing requirement — such as Pusher Seals, Standard Cartridge Seals, Elastomer Bellows Seals, Metal Bellows Seals, Engineered Seals, Split Seals, Gas-Lubricated Seals and many more.

For more information please visit: www.sealmaticindia.com