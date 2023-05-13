SEBI along with BSE and NSE has established an Investor Service Center (ISC) at New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISC which is managed by BSE, was inaugurated by SEBI Whole Time Member Shri SK Mohanty on May 13, 2023, in the presence of Shri Amit Pradhan, Regional Director, Northern Region Office - SEBI, Chief Business Officer - BSE, Shri. Sameer Patil, Shri Khushro Bulsara - Head BSE Investors Protection Fund and other senior officials from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Stockbrokers and Mutual Fund Distributors.

This Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against all listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programs in the entire Northern Region.

Investors may make use of the services of Investor Service Centre located at following address as a single window contact for investor services:

Investor Service Centre,

101, 1st floor, Aggarwal Corporate Tower,

23, District Center, Rajendra Place,

New Delhi -110008

Contact: 011-25782116 / 25782117 / 25782118

