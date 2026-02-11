Second Edition of Art de Vivre à la française to be unveiled at India Design ID 2026

A Celebration of French Excellence in Design, Creativity, and Lifestyle Innovation

-- France celebrated as Country of Honour --

18th– 22nd February 2026 | NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, Business France and the Embassy of France in India are proud to unveil the second edition of Art de Vivre à la française at India Design ID 2026, where France will be celebrated as the Country of Honour.

Held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, India Design ID attracts professionals, buyers, luxury brands, cultural institutions, and media from across the country and abroad.

This prestigious event will bring together the finest of French craftsmanship, contemporary creativity, and lifestyle innovation. Presented as a highlight of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, this edition reinforces the vibrant dialogue between design and savoir-faire, illustrating how French and Indian creativity converge to shape the aesthetics, materials, and art de vivre of the future.

Attending the event, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said, "I am delighted to witness the remarkable success of the latest edition of the Art de Vivre à la française exhibition, showcasing the finest of French excellence in design, creativity, and craftsmanship. Being held under the India-France Year of Innovation banner, this event combines the excellence of the French lifestyle industry with innovation to build ambitious and inspiring collaborations between our two countries."

A 350m2 Immersive Exhibition Celebrating French Excellence

The exhibition will feature a 350m2 scenographic space designed to immerse visitors in the elegance, refinement, and vision that define l'art de vivre à la française.

The curated showcase will spotlight the mastery and innovation of 16 leading French Houses and creators, spanning tableware and crystalware, contemporary design objects, home accessories, decorative textiles and interiors, lighting, furniture, sound equipment, fashion, gastronomy and leather goods.

List of participating French Houses:

ASSOULINE: The world's leading luxury publishing house, renowned for its beautifully designed books celebrating culture, travel, fashion, and lifestyle. Its volumes are considered both cultural references and decorative art objects. (www.eu.assouline.com / www.altiusluxury.com)

BACCARAT: Baccarat embodies the ultimate French art de vivre, shaped since 1764 by a collective of master artisans. Renowned for crafting the world's purest crystal, the Maison sets the benchmark for contemporary elegance through a constant dialogue between heritage and innovation. (www.baccarat.com/en_fr/)

CASAMANCE & MISIA: MISIA creates prestigious, high-quality fabrics and wallcoverings, offering collections that provide an emotional and sensorial interlude for interior design connoisseurs. The brand is known for its meticulous color palettes, patterns, and textures. (www.casamance.com / www.misia-paris.com)

CRISTAL BENITO: French family atelier specializing in exquisitely crafted crystal objects. Their refined, hand finished pieces embody traditional expertise and luxury French artistry. (www.cristal-benito.fr)

DASSAULT SYSTEMS: HomeByMe is a suite of 3D interior planning and product configuration solutions developed by Dassault Systèmes (the 3DEXPERIENCE Company) to help both consumers and businesses design, visualize, plan, and sell home interiors in 3D. (www.3ds.com)

DAUM: Daum is an iconic French crystal maison renowned for its artistic heritage and exceptional craftsmanship. Historic French leader of pâte de verre, producing collectible glass sculptures in collaboration with leading artists and celebrated worldwide for its mastery of pâte de verre, an ancient and highly complex glassmaking technique. (www.daum.fr / www.altiusluxury.com)

DEVIALET: French audio innovator with 250+ patents, known for its Phantom Ultimate and high-fidelity speakers. The brand blends cutting-edge engineering with elegant design to deliver powerful, immersive sound. (www.devialet.com)

GALERIES LAFAYETTE MUMBAI: Galeries Lafayette, the legendary 130-year-old Parisian institution, marks its Indian debut through a strategic alliance with the Aditya Birla Group. More than a department store, Galeries Lafayette Mumbai is a 'retail-tainment' destination designed to transcend conventional shopping. (Galeries Lafayette India / Home - ABFRL)

LAC – HUMIDORS: Specialist in crafting luxury cigar humidors, watch winders, and leather cases from rare materials, combining Riviera craftsmanship with innovative engineering. Their pieces reflect French excellence, exclusivity, and timeless design. (www.lac-humidors.fr)

LE CREUSET: Global icon since 1925, Le Creuset produces premium, handcrafted enameled cast iron cookware made in France. Celebrated for durability, colour innovation, and culinary performance, the brand remains a favourite among chefs and design conscious consumers worldwide. (www.lecreuset.in)

LUX TEMPORIS: Specialist in designing kinetic, bioinspired lighting that merges robotics with artisanal savoir-faire. Their poetic, moving light sculptures transform interiors through delicate, nature inspired motion and materials. (www.luxtemporis.com)

NATHALIE BORDERIE: French glass artist Nathalie Borderie creates expressive sculptures using the fusing technique, blending colour, texture, and light. Her couture influenced pieces combine glass, crystal, and metal to produce unique, collectible artworks. (https://nathalieborderie.fr)

NATTIOT: Specialist in designing creative, sustainable children's rugs and accessories made in India, Belgium, and Turkey. Using OEKOTEX® certified materials, the brand offers practical, safe, and playful decor for modern families. (www.nattiot.fr)

ST. DUPONT: The iconic French luxury Maison renowned worldwide for its exceptional savoir-faire in fine writing instruments, lighters and leather goods. (www.st-dupont.com)

WATERFALL AUDIO: Known for its handcrafted glass loudspeakers blending haute couture aesthetics with advanced acoustic engineering. Made in Provence, their iconic designs combine glass, wood, aluminium, and French developed technologies for exceptional sound clarity. (www.waterfallaudio.com/en)

L'OPÉRA: A French pâtisserie brand celebrating the refinement, precision, and emotion of French pastry. Rooted in classical French savoir-faire and elevated through contemporary creativity, L'Opéra reinterprets iconic pâtisserie codes with elegance and modernity. (L'Opéra India – French Bakery)

Indian guest designer at the 2026 edition:

KLOVE: A luxury design and lighting studio known for its hand-blown glass lighting fixtures, sculptural objects, and bespoke installations that blend artistry with spatial design. Klove aims to spotlight and promote an Indian designer, celebrating India's creative talent and craftsmanship while fostering cross-cultural dialogue within the global design community. (www.klovestudio.com)

Indo-French Design Dialogues on 19th February 2026

As part of the programme, India Design ID will host the Indo-French Design Dialogues on Thursday, 19th February, co-organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IFCCI) and Business France in partnership with Atout France, and bringing together influential voices from both countries — including senior representatives from Mobilier National, Atout France, Galeries Lafayette, leading Indian and international designers and architects like Vikram Goyal, Ashiesh Shah, India Mahdavi as well as French luxury and design houses. The discussions will explore design innovation, material intelligence, creative collaboration, and the shared values that connect India and France. This flagship event will celebrate the excellence of French and Indian Art de Vivre while highlighting design as a cultural bridge, where creation and identity mutually inspire and enrich one another.

A Key Highlight of the Franco-Indian Year of Innovation 2026

By positioning Art de Vivre à la française at the heart of the Year of Innovation, France and India reaffirm how traditional savoir-faire and contemporary innovation mutually reinforce each other. Celebrating craftsmanship is not only about preserving heritage — it is also about inspiring new creative processes, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and promoting sustainable, future oriented design.

This edition, therefore, highlights the capacity of French and Indian artisans, designers, and creative industries to transform ancestral techniques into modern solutions, fostering business partnerships and cross-cultural collaboration that shape the innovations of tomorrow.

Business France extends its special appreciation to its institutional partners — the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFFCI), the Institut Français en Inde (IFI), Atout France, Alliance Française, Ameublement Français, Mobilier National, La French Tech India , Francéclat as well as to our private partners Air France, l'Opéra, Klove, The Works, Lyra Network, ESI Group, Cooperl, Bacardi, Monin, Jaipur Rugs, Creaticity, Aaron Fernandes Entertainment and Furtados whose support and collaboration have been instrumental in making this edition possible.

About Business France

Business France is the public agency supporting the international development of the French economy. It assists companies in expanding abroad, promotes exports, attracts foreign investment to France, and develops the V.I.E programme connecting companies with young talent for international assignments.

With more than 1,400 employees in France and 53 countries, Business France helped generate €1.8 billion in additional export revenue for French SMEs in 2024, creating or planning over 31,010 jobs. The agency supported 66% of 1,688 foreign investment decisions in 2024, representing 69% of the 37,787 jobs projected to be created or maintained within three years.

