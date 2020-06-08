Seek as High as up to 7.85% Interest Rate With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

PUNE, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent study by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), '84% households have suffered a decline in monthly income. This comes in the backdrop of a struggling economy, job layoffs and pay cuts.'

However, the recent RBI measures to reduce repo rates have resulted in a decline in savings account and fixed deposit rates. Also, the interest rates on government savings schemes has also been reduced for this quarter, which has had a major impact on investors, looking to grow their savings.

Fortunately, financiers like Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, are still offering lucrative returns up to 7.85% on their fixed deposit investments.

With ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest safety ratings, which indicate highest safety of capital. Here is a more detailed breakdown of this investment:

Up to 7.85% Return on Fixed Deposit: Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD interest rates of up to 7.60% for new customers, up to 7.70% for existing customers and up to 7.85% for senior citizens who choose tenures of 48 months or more. The company's ever-growing deposit book of more than 20,000 crores with 2,35,000+ unique customers is a testimony to the trust investors who have in the company.

Invest from the comfort of home: In the current scenario, Bajaj Finance offers the convenience of an easy, paperless online FD procedure to existing customers, who can invest within a few minutes. For new customers, there is a facility for doorstep document collection, and contactless deposits.

Auto-renew your deposits: Bajaj Finance offers one to opt for an auto-renewal facility, right at the time of investment. This can help customers to grow their wealth rapidly, and they can get 0.10% higher FD interest on their deposit.

Flexible Tenures: Customers can choose a tenure between 12 and 60 months, while investing in the Bajaj Finance FD. This can help them with their liquidity needs.

Monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan: With the Systematic Deposit Plan by Bajaj Finance, customers can start making small monthly deposits with just Rs. 5000. Each of their deposits can be locked in for a tenure of 12 to 60 months, as per their convenience.

Additionally, the customers can use the FD interest rates calculator to calculate the interest on their investment beforehand. Fixed and guaranteed returns, a safe environment, and timely interest and principal payouts are what makes the Bajaj Finance FD stand out from other investments.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

