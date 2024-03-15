Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase for Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol

DALLAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux®, and Selvol Premiol® products up to the amounts shown in the table.

Region Increase: North America $200/mt Latin America $200/mt Asia $200/mt EMEA 200€/mt

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products. The increase will take effect on April 1st, 2024, or as contracts and agreements allow. Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Selvol Ultiloc copolymers are Sekisui's the most recent innovation, bringing new functionality to the long trusted Selvol product line. The company also represents Advancell expandable microspheres and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/