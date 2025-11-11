MUMBAI, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selected has always stood for timeless style with a modern perspective. As the brand evolves, so does its identity – a natural progression that stays true to its design philosophy while embracing the future.

This Autumn/Winter, the brand proudly introduced the new face of Selected. A rebrand that marks the next chapter, refining and unifying the brand for the future.

Selected Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

At the heart of this transformation is the new logo. A logo that feels timeless yet forward-looking. Refined yet understated.

In India, Selected has always been known as Selected Homme. With the rebrand, the brand transitions to one unified name, 'Selected' bringing the menswear offering in line with the brand's global identity. This move creates a stronger, more recognisable presence while reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering premium, contemporary style.

"Selected's rebrand marks a significant step forward for us in India. By adopting a singular, cohesive identity, we align seamlessly with our global vision while building a sharper, more impactful presence in the Indian market. This is more than a logo change, it's a statement of intent to evolve, innovate, and continue offering our customers style that endures," says Sumit Dhingra, CEO & Country Director, BESTSELLER India.

Beyond the logo, this evolution will extend across every touchpoint, from collections to packaging, hangtags to signage, as well as the brand's digital presence and in-store experience. One will see this change reflected everywhere through refined typography, thoughtful material choices, and considered details – ushering in a new era for Selected.

Welcome to the new Selected.

About Selected:

Based in Denmark, Selected is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies. We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With Selected you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. Selected India currently has 23 exclusive brand outlets & 72 shop-in-shops spread across the country. Selected is available online with www.selectedhomme.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 44 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 16,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, Selected, JACK&JONES Junior & VERO MODA Girl. BESTSELLER India currently has 256 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1519 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818471/Selected_new_brand_identity.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811712/SELECTED_Logo.jpg