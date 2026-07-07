SEMI and TechSearch International Release 2026 Edition of Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database

Expanded Coverage and New Data Fields Provide Greater Visibility into Compound Semiconductor, AI/HPC and Photonics Activity

MILPITAS, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI and TechSearch International today announced the release of the 2026 edition of the Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database, a comprehensive resource tracking semiconductor back-end manufacturing facilities operated by integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies worldwide.

The 2026 edition covers more than 820 facilities, up from 750 in the 2025 edition, and adds new fields that help users analyze not only where facilities are located and what assembly and test services they provide, but also the materials, platforms, technologies and end markets they support.

Based on the new classifications, more than 360 facilities report compound semiconductor capabilities, including sites supporting silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and indium phosphide (InP). More than 170 facilities identify AI and high-performance computing (HPC) among their end-market focus, while more than 70 facilities support photonics and optical applications. The new fields also capture substrate and interposer platforms along with broader technology and module capabilities, providing clearer visibility into how global back-end infrastructure is aligning with emerging demand.

"AI infrastructure, photonics and compound semiconductors are expanding the range of capabilities required across semiconductor assembly and test," said Clark Tseng, Senior Director of Market Intelligence at SEMI. "The 2026 database gives users a more detailed view of which facilities support these technologies and end markets, helping them assess supply-chain exposure, identify manufacturing partners and track the evolution of global back-end capabilities."

The 2026 edition includes the following updates and enhancements:

Expanded Global Coverage: More than 820 facilities worldwide, an increase of more than 70 facilities from the 2025 edition. The largest additions to database coverage were in China and Taiwan.

More than 820 facilities worldwide, an increase of more than 70 facilities from the 2025 edition. The largest additions to database coverage were in China and Taiwan. Compound Semiconductor Visibility: New fields identify whether facilities support compound semiconductors and specify material types including SiC, GaN, GaAs and InP.

New fields identify whether facilities support compound semiconductors and specify material types including SiC, GaN, GaAs and InP. End-Market Focus: New classifications provide insight into facilities supporting AI/HPC, automotive, mobile and consumer, industrial, networking and telecom, photonics and optical, and other end markets.

New classifications provide insight into facilities supporting AI/HPC, automotive, mobile and consumer, industrial, networking and telecom, photonics and optical, and other end markets. Substrate and Interposer Platforms: New data identifies capabilities across laminate substrates, redistribution layers (RDL), ceramic substrates, silicon interposers and leadframes.

New data identifies capabilities across laminate substrates, redistribution layers (RDL), ceramic substrates, silicon interposers and leadframes. Technology and Module Capabilities: Expanded facility-level descriptions provide additional detail on advanced packaging, modules, test services and specialized technology capabilities.

Expanded facility-level descriptions provide additional detail on advanced packaging, modules, test services and specialized technology capabilities. Updated Facility Profiles: The database continues to provide current information on facility status, ownership, location, plant type, assembly and test capabilities, device focus, automotive certification and operating history.

The database continues to provide current information on facility status, ownership, location, plant type, assembly and test capabilities, device focus, automotive certification and operating history. Updated OSAT Market Benchmarks: The 2026 edition includes updated top 10 OSAT capital expenditure and top 20 OSAT revenue rankings.

The database supports semiconductor manufacturers, equipment and materials suppliers, packaging and test providers, investors, government agencies and analysts seeking to map global manufacturing footprints, compare facility-level capabilities, identify potential partners, evaluate regional concentration and monitor facility openings, closures, expansions and ownership changes.

To access the Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database, visit https://www.semi.org/en/products-services/market-data/ww-assembly-test-facility-database. For more information on the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at [email protected]. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

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SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About TechSearch International

TechSearch International, Inc., founded in 1987, is a market research leader specializing in technology trends in microelectronics packaging and assembly. Multi- and single-client services encompass technology licensing, strategic planning, and market and technology analysis. TechSearch International professionals have an extensive network of ~20,000 contacts in North America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, contact TechSearch International at [email protected] or tel: 512-372-8887 or see www.techsearchinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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