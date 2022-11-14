Semiconductor Materials Market To Reach USD 52410 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Materials Market is segmented by Type (Fab Materials, Packaging Materials), By Application (Computers, Communications, Consumer Goods, Defense & Aerospace, Other) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Semiconductor Materials Market is projected to reach USD 52410 million by 2028, from USD 40420 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Semiconductor Materials Market

The Semiconductor Materials Market is anticipated to grow as demand from the Automotive, Data Storage, and Wireless Industries increases.

The demand for a more sophisticated product continues to drive market vendors and end-user organizations to spend on the creation of semiconductor materials, notwithstanding the semiconductor industry's fluctuating revenue growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS MARKET

Increasing demand for semiconductors from the Automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor Materials Market. Automotive semiconductor ICs with different functionalities are used in various automotive products, like navigation control, infotainment systems, and collision detection systems. Semiconductors enable most of the innovations in vehicle development and are the catalyst for the growth which is driving consumer demand. Furthermore, the shift to automotive electrification will further drive the Semiconductor Materials Market. Due to government regulations, current trends are leaning towards the electrification of power trains and the growing hybrid and electric vehicle production.

A digital electronic semiconductor called semiconductor memory is used to store digital data in electronic devices like computer memory. Typically, it refers to MOS memory, which stores data in metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) memory cells on a silicon-integrated circuit memory chip. The semiconductor industry is required by the rising demands for data processing, communication, and industrial electronics to use more sophisticated or modified wafers. Thus the increasing demand from the data storage industry is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor Materials Market

Additionally, the need for top-notch electronic equipment like laptops, wireless communication devices, desktops, and the expansion of cloud-based computing has fueled the rise of the worldwide semiconductor sector. The development will pick up with new application drivers for the best-performing compute market sector. This will further drive the growth of the Semiconductor Materials Market.

The benefits of IoT for the semiconductor sector will help innovative businesses increase revenues and cut costs. The IoT's massive stream of real-time data will necessitate extensive research into novel chip designs, materials, and silicon photonics. A growing number of IoT devices will also be equipped with analytics and microcontrollers to make them less vulnerable. Not to mention, the Internet of Things will significantly increase demand for sensors, microcontrollers, memory, and connectivity, which will increase semiconductor sales.

SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Taiwan was the main source of revenue for APAC, which held over 63% of the market. as there is a rising need for optoelectronics and wireless technology in this area. growth in the telecommunications and electronics sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Electronic devices are in greater demand in developing nations like China, Taiwan, and India.

The Global Semiconductor Materials Market's CAGR value for Packaging Material is the highest. These materials are mostly utilized in the aerospace sector for a number of applications, such as power supplies for satellites and aircraft, solid-state relays and processors, and VLF transmitters.

The Global Semiconductor Materials Market's communications category is the one that is expanding the fastest. The rising demand for semiconductors in the wireless and mobile industries is caused by a number of factors. Power amplifiers for smartphones use GaAs substrates. Due to their greater speed and efficiency compared to silicon semiconductors, their application in wireless technology is expanding, which is boosting demand for the communication sector.

Key Companies:

BASF SE

Cabot Microelectronics

DowDuPont

Hemlock Semiconductor

Henkel AG

Air Liquide SA

Avantor Performance Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Honeywell Electronic Materials

JSR Corporation

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America

Mitsui High-Tec

SOURCE Valuates Reports