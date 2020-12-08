SendaRide Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Evolution toward Complex Healthcare Mobility with Its Advanced NEMT Platform

SendaRide's technology platform provides value to sectors at the intersection of healthcare and mobility-as-a-service. Originally created for NEMT optimization, the safety and security of the company's platform enable use cases beyond medical services. SendaRide easily caters to the mobility-compromised, elderly, and vulnerable populations; for instance, many senior customers routinely book rides to retain their independence, run errands and attend church. Millennials book rides for their parents to enjoy an evening out without the hassle of driving at night. What makes SendaRide's platform so attractive is how the company effectively offers the convenience and ease of use, commonly found with ride-hailing applications, while going well beyond the level of service these platforms typically offer.

SendaRide is especially attractive to Hospitals, Health Plans and Providers, as it caters to the mobility-compromised, elderly, and vulnerable populations. The service effectively offers a convenient and easy to book platform while going well beyond the level of service ride-hailing apps and other platforms typically offer. SendaRide's premium service level ensures that all patients can confidently rely on their SendaRide driver to transport them comfortably and safely. As new use cases continue to multiply and the company expands beyond Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and North Carolina, SendaRide is preparing to capitalize on emerging commercial opportunities.

SendaRide's level of service is among the highest in the industry, providing door-to-door, white-glove service to patients. Central to its success is its excellent driver fleet. Drivers are recruited from the healthcare space and undergo rigorous background checks and training to ensure an industry-best patient experience. In addition to basic CPR and first aid, SendaRide's drivers offer more value than standard independent contractor drivers.

"To ensure a secure and safe experience for customers and drivers alike, SendaRide collects a full audio recording of every single ride. Healthcare partners can book rides directly for their patients who do not own smartphones or cannot do so themselves and allow patients to initiate trips home after procedures, making the experience as user-friendly and seamless as possible," noted Inchaustegui. "Healthcare providers partnering with SendaRide can integrate SendaRide's technology into their existing electronic medical records and applications. This integration automates the provider workflow, improving efficiency, throughput and makes SendaRide's services more valuable for the provider and their patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SendaRide, Inc.

SendaRide was developed by a healthcare attorney, specifically for the healthcare industry, and is focused on maintaining the highest level of service, safety, security, and efficiency for their riders, business partners and families. SendaRide's customizable door-to-door concierge service and user-friendly HIPAA-compliant technology sets them apart in the industry. Their commitment to provide a safe, affordable and convenient transportation solution for the healthcare industry results in reduced healthcare costs, increased facility efficiency, and improved patient quality of life.

