Sennheiser offers exclusive deals on premium products during Amazon Great Summer Sale

NEW DELHI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced attractive deals across its range of premium products during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Exclusively available on Amazon, the sale starting today will offer customers an opportunity to get their hands-on Sennheiser's range of bestselling audio products such as Sennheiser MKE 200, Sennheiser XS Lav, Sennheiser HD 280 PRO, Profile USB microphone, Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 25 Plus and Sennheiser XS-1.

Built for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, the recently launched Sennheiser Profile USB microphone is available at an irresistible price of INR 6,990. The Profile USB mic simplifies the sound recording process by requiring only a single connection. It is powered by USB-C and prioritizes audio quality and user-friendliness without requiring an interface or complicated software, thereby offering a truly hassle-free plug-and-play experience for the customers.

Meticulously crafted to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser Professional Audio Xs-1 Dynamic Xlr Unidirectional Cardioid Microphone will be available at an exciting price of INR 2,290. XS 1 has been designed for first-time and casual users who appreciate simplicity, upfront vocal presence in the mix, and no complications. This versatile microphone provides professional live sound for those getting started and comes in an all-metal housing and therefore is a reliable companion on any stage.

Elaborating on the announcement, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director - Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India, said, "Our customers in India have always loved the quality and finesse that we have been offering with our products and we believe that the Amazon Great Summer Sale will provide a great opportunity for our customers to upgrade their audio game with our premium products during the sale period."

Built to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 will be available at an exciting price of INR 5,319. Sennheiser MKE 200 features a directional on-camera microphone with built-in wind protection and shock absorption for enhanced in-camera audio. Includes 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables for compatibility with DSLR and mirrorless cameras or mobile devices.

XS Lav mobile omnidirectional condenser microphone is the perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications and is now available at an attractive price of INR 2,849. The Sennheiser XS Lav is an ideal choice for content creators, YouTubers, vloggers, or customers looking to enhance their home videos. With its high-quality sound and ease of use, this microphone helps take the audio experience a notch higher.

Sennheiser HD 280 PRO wired over-ear headphones are expertly crafted to meet the demands of professional environments such as home and recording studios. These headphones will be available at a special offer price of INR 6,490, allowing audio enthusiasts and professionals to experience high-quality audio at an affordable price.

Ideal for DJ, monitoring, podcasting and cameraman monitoring, the iconic and legendary Sennheiser HD25 Plus headphone will be available for purchase at an offer price of INR 12,990. The Sennheiser HD25 Plus, legendary headphone, comes with a coiled cable, an additional straight cable, a second set of ear cushions, and a protective pouch. With its outstanding sound quality and durability, the Sennheiser HD25 Plus headphones are a must-have for anyone who takes their audio seriously. Don't miss out on this incredible offer.

Please click to the link and enjoy the tremendous sale on Sennheiser products: https://amzn.to/3niYePr

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

www.sennheiser.com

www.sennheiser-hearing.com

SOURCE Sennheiser India