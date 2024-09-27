NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser, a pioneer in audio technology, has announced attractive deals across its range of premium products during the upcoming Great Indian Festival 2024, starting September 27 for all users, including Prime and non-Prime members. Prime members can access the deals and discount offers 12 hours earlier, starting at midnight on September 26th.

Sennheiser Offers Exclusive Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Take advantage of up to 24 months of No Cost EMI and extra discounts with select bank cards on Sennheiser's bestselling products, such as Profile Streaming Set (With Boom Arm) USB Microphone for Podcasting, Microphone, HD 490 Pro Open-Back Studio Headphone, EWDP- ME 2 Digital Wireless Microphone System, MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) headphones and ACCENTUM Plus Headphones, and MOMENTUM True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set (With Boom Arm) USB Microphone for Podcasting

Profile USB Microphone is designed for podcasters and streamers who demand exceptional audio quality without sacrificing ease of use. Powered via USB-C, it offers three essential controls: Gain Control, Mix Control, and Volume Control. The adjustable tilt function and versatile mounting options (table stand or boom arm) provide flexibility for the setup. To suit the setup, the Profile USB microphone is available with either a compact table stand or a flexible boom arm, providing the user with versatile mounting options. Available for INR 9999/- during the Great Indian Festival.

The MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) headphones

Renowned for their exceptional sound quality and sophisticated design. Featuring a distinctive copper finish, these premium over-ear headphones blend style with performance. With advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and a 60-hour battery life, they offer an immersive listening experience whether one is commuting, working, or relaxing. Recently, Forbes recognized MOMENTUM 4 as the best travel headphones, highlighting their superior quality and comfort for on-the-go listeners. Available for Available for INR 19,900/- during the Great Indian Festival.

Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Open-Back Studio Headphone

Offering clarity, comfort, and reliability, the HD 490 PRO Studio Headphones feature an open-back design for a wide soundstage and precise audio reproduction. The lightweight, comfortable design and dearVR MIX-SE plugin ensure long-lasting comfort and balanced mixing. The HD 490 PRO headphones are designed to enhance the creative process and ensure accurate audio playback beyond the studio. Available for INR 23990/- during the Great Indian Festival.

The ACCENTUM Plus headphones

Designed for both casual listeners and audiophiles, they deliver high-fidelity sound and exceptional comfort. Equipped with advanced audio technology, these headphones offer rich, detailed sound, making every listening experience truly immersive. With an impressive 50-hour battery life and adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the ACCENTUM Plus ensures uninterrupted listening at home or on the go. Sleek and stylish, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. Available for INR 12,740/- during the Great Indian Festival.

Sennheiser EWDP- ME 2 Digital Wireless Microphone System

EW-DP is a professional-grade wireless microphone system for interviews, documentaries, and broadcast applications. It features a stable UHF connection, high dynamic range, and easy-to-use interface. The system includes a digital portable receiver, bodypack transmitter, omnidirectional lavalier microphone, mounting kit, rechargeable battery, and accessories. With its industry-leading 134 dB dynamic range, the system captures detailed, realistic, and distortion-free audio. The EW-DP is designed for convenience and efficiency, offering quick channel selection, long-lasting batteries, and a user-friendly interface. The included cheese plate allows for easy and secure attachment to user's camera, saving time and effort. Available for INR 44,990/ during the Great Indian Festival.

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

These premium earbuds offer exceptional sound quality, advanced Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours of playtime, making them perfect for music lovers on the go. Grab this limited time offer to experience Sennheiser's renowned audio performance at an unbeatable value. Available at a special festive price of ₹17,740, significantly reduced from their original ₹29,990.

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables became part of the Sonova Holding AG group of companies in 2022, who have licensed the Sennheiser trademark for this purpose.

