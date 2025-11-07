Senores Pharma Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum Across Businesses

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited continued its strong growth trajectory in the second quarter of FY26, delivering robust financial and operational results across regulated, emerging, and branded generics segments. The research-driven pharmaceutical company, known for developing specialty and complex generics, announced its unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

During Q2 FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹162 crore, up 61% year-on-year, with EBITDA rising 113% to ₹50 crore and PAT surging 131% to ₹30 crore. For the first half of FY26, consolidated revenue stood at ₹300 crore, an increase of 66%, while EBITDA and PAT grew 88% and 114% respectively, reaching ₹84 crore and ₹51 crore.

The company generated ₹31.4 crore in operating cash flow during H1 FY26, demonstrating improved cash conversion despite accelerated growth.

Strong performance across key markets

Regulated Markets:

Revenue from regulated markets grew 87% year-on-year in Q2 FY26, driven by sustained momentum in own ANDA products and strong operational efficiencies. EBITDA margin in this segment expanded from 36% in Q1 to 44% in Q2 FY26. The company launched eight new products during the quarter, taking its portfolio to 32 own commercial products, 81 approved ANDAs, and 70 pipeline products, alongside 32 commercial CDMO/CMO products and 45 in the pipeline.

Emerging Markets:

The company's presence across more than 40 countries continued to deliver steady results, with revenues of ₹32 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹61 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA margin remained stable at around 6%. Senores currently has 394 approved products and 824 under registration for these markets.

Branded Generics:

The India-focused branded generics business recorded exceptional growth, with revenue rising more than tenfold year-on-year in Q2 FY26 and sevenfold in H1 FY26. Several products under this segment have received approvals from top multi-specialty and specialty hospitals across the country, with a pan-India rollout expected by end of FY26.

Management commentary

Commenting on the results, Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited, said:

"Building on the momentum from previous quarters, we delivered another strong performance in Q2 FY26, with robust growth in revenues and profitability. The regulated markets continue to be a key driver, supported by a growing base of our own ANDA products and a strong CDMO pipeline. The branded generics business is scaling up rapidly, with encouraging traction from major hospitals across India.

Our focus remains on driving sustainable growth while improving cash flows and operational efficiencies. With new product launches lined up and ongoing capacity enhancements, we are confident of maintaining this momentum through the remainder of FY26 and beyond."

Strategic outlook

Senores continues to strengthen its four strategic growth pillars:

Expansion of the ANDA portfolio in regulated markets Steady scale-up of CDMO/CMO operations Portfolio diversification and profitability improvement in emerging markets Expansion of the branded generics business across India

The company's ongoing investments in R&D and manufacturing capacity are expected to support consistent growth and margin improvement over the medium term.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals Company Limited:

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited ('Senores') is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The companies' current portfolio includes 24 ANDA and 21 CMO/CDMO commercial products that are permitted for distribution in the USA. Senores is also engaged in the development and manufacturing of complex generics certified by global food and drugs authorities and delivers generic drugs for emerging markets catering to more than 40 countries. The company has currently approval from regulatory bodies of more than 10 countries for its manufacturing facility in Chhatral for emerging markets with over 260 product registrations and 530 product applications. Senores also manufactures critical care injectables and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

Senores has 2 manufacturing facilities for formulations – one in Atlanta, US which is USFDA approved and DEA/BAA compliant & other is in Chhatral, Ahmedabad, India approved by WHO-GMP to cater to emerging markets. The company also has 2 manufacturing facilities for API in India, both located around Ahmedabad, with one in Chhatral and the other in Naroda. Senores has strong R&D capabilities to drive differentiated product portfolio across 3 R&D sites (1 in the USA and 2 in India). For more information, please log on to https://senorespharma.com/