Besides India, buyers from Peru, Thailand, Turkey, Canada, Australia, USA, Germany, Russia, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, UK, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the Czech Republic have been invited.

SURAT, India, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming 'YARN Expo - 2024' will be hosted by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industries Development Centre. It will take place from August 9th to 11th, 2024, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sarsana, Surat.

SGCCI organizes a Grand Exhibition of 'YARN Expo- 2024' in the second week of August 2024

Mr. Vijay Mewawala, President of SGCCI, said that this exhibition is organized by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the intention of accelerating the development of Surat's textile industry and providing industrialists with the latest technology knowledge in yarn production. The exhibition will cover an area of approximately 1,16,000 square feet, with participation from more than 80 exhibitors. Apart from Surat, exhibitors from Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Valsad, Vadodara, Silvassa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Hooghly, Kashipur, etc., will participate in this exhibition.

Mr. Nikhil Madrasi, Vice President of SGCCI, mentioned that the sixth edition of Yarn Expo is being presented by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry this year, bringing yarn manufacturers from across the country onto one stage. It will showcase all varieties of yarn including polyester, nylon, viscose, cotton, cationic yarns, as well as special varieties like antibacterial yarns, imitation silk yarns, granite yarns, and recycled yarns.

Mr. Ramesh Vaghasia, Immediate Past President of SGCCI, highlighted that genuine buyers and visitors from various states and cities across the country such as Erode, Ichalkaranji, Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Haryana, Hyderabad, Panipat, Varanasi, Warangal, Ludhiana, Indore, Amravati, Bangalore, etc., are expected to attend the yarn exhibition.

Mr. Nirav Mandlewala, Honorary Secretary of SGCCI, and Mr. Mrunal Shukla, Honorary Treasurer of SGCCI, mentioned that foreign buyers from Peru, Thailand, Turkey, Canada, Australia, USA, Germany, Russia, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, UK, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the Czech Republic have also been invited to visit Yarn Expo this year.

Mr. Bijal Jariwala, Chairman of All Exhibitions at SGCCI, stated that weavers, knitters, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from all over the country will attend the yarn exhibition. Business meetings will be held among manufacturers and buyers under one roof. Representatives from the business industry of South Gujarat will also be present at the exhibition. Last year, more than 20,000 buyers visited Yarn Expo, and this year it is expected that more than 25,000 buyers and visitors will attend the exhibition.

Mr. Girdhargopal Mundra, Chairman of Yarn Expo - 2024, emphasized that the exhibition will showcase all varieties of yarns including 100% polyester textured yarn used for making special fabrics, dope dyed polyester yarn, recycled polyester yarn, sislow polyester yarn, blend yarn, cationic yarns, air textured yarns, slub yarns, cotton look polyester yarns, cotton felt polyester yarns, fancy polyester yarns, inherent fire-retardant yarns, and inherent antibacterial yarns, among others.

Exhibitors who participated in the yarn expo organized by SGCCI last year received very good feedback from buyers. Out-of-state buyers also placed orders with the exhibitors, resulting in more than a 20 percent growth in business for the new season.

Reserve your stall now: https://bit.ly/Yarnexpo2024

Register to Visit as a Visitor: https://expo.sgcci.in/Yarnexpo2024

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yarn.sgcci/

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/surat.yarnexpo

For further details, contact Mr. Santosh Gosavi at +91-7211173116

About SGCCI

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been serving the industry of South Gujarat since 1940 with focus on promoting trade, commerce, and industry. With various initiatives, such as trade fairs, business networking events, training programs, and policy advocacy on business-related issues, SGCCI is fostering a behest for growth and excellence in business community. Surat's rise to prominence as the world's diamond-cutting centre and India's most prominent man-made textile industry, has put the city on the global map, empowering and facilitating business expansion across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460113/SGCCI_Yarn_Expo.jpg