SGS ACHIEVES RECOGNITION AS AN APPROVED LEAF MARQUE CERTIFICATION BODY

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS in India is proud to announce that we are approved by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) to be a Certification Body (CB) for the prestigious LEAF Marque, an envi­ron­men­tal assur­ance sys­tem recog­nis­ing sus­tain­able farmed products. The LEAF Marque is based on LEAF's nine Integrated Farm Management (IFM) principles and aims to deliver positive action for climate, nature, economy, and society transforming farming and food at a global level.

As an approved CB, SGS can audit and certify food organizations to be adhering to the LEAF Marque standard and demonstrate that their products come from a farm practising sustainable agriculture and are compliant with the requirements of the LEAF Marque standard.

Key features of LEAF Marque certification:

Integrated Farm Management (IFM) : Farms are assessed on their ability to integrate various sustainable practices, such as efficient water usage, wildlife conservation, and soil management.

: Farms are assessed on their ability to integrate various sustainable practices, such as efficient water usage, wildlife conservation, and soil management. Environmental Protection : Certified farms commit to reducing pesticide use, conserving natural resources, and enhancing biodiversity.

: Certified farms commit to reducing pesticide use, conserving natural resources, and enhancing biodiversity. Traceability: Products with the LEAF Marque label provide consumers confidence that their food has been produced sustainably.

Achieving the prestigious LEAF Marque certification showcases a food company's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, aligning with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.

For customers, this commitment means:

Access to responsibly grown, sustainable food

Supporting ethical and eco-friendly agricultural practices

Confidence in transparent and trustworthy supply chains

A deeper connection to farmers and sustainable farming communities.

