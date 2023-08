SGS GAINS IOAS ACCREDITATION TO EXTEND TEXTILE EXCHANGE PRODUCT CERTIFICATION SERVICES TO INDIA

MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has been accredited by the International Organic Accreditation Service (IOAS) to extend its Textile Exchange product certification services to India - (Refer contract No- 143 https://ioas.org/certification_bodies/sgs-international-certification-services-iberica-s-a-u/ for current information).

The scope of the certification scheme, which SGS has delivered across Spain since 2021, includes Content Claim Standard (CCS) and Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) for textile, leather, plastic, paper and metal product categories.

The scope also includes the Organic Content Standard (OCS); Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and RAF (covering Responsible Wool Standard RWS, Responsible Mohair Standard RMS and Responsible Alpaca Standard RAS) to the textile industry for any stage of the supply chain after the farm.

SGS will provide the full spectrum of Textile Exchange certification services to manufacturers, traders, recyclers and brands from its strategically located offices in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Tirupur.

Shailesh Sharma, Director- Connectivity & Products, Softlines at SGS said: "We are delighted to have gained IOAS accreditation to expand our global textile and footwear certification services to give us maximum local presence across India. We are now even better placed to provide organizations across the region with the tools and expertise to achieve their sustainable sourcing goals and demonstrate the precise recycled and organic content of their products."

Textile Exchange is a global non-profit organization that works closely with all sectors of the textile supply chain. It identifies and shares best practices regarding farming, materials, processing, traceability, and product end-of-life to create positive impacts on water, soil, air, animals and the human population created around the world by the textile industry.

IOAS is a non-profit organization dedicated to the integrity of ecolabel claims in the field of organic and sustainable agriculture, environmental management, social justice and fair trade. IOAS works internationally to assess the competence of organizations providing certification to 'sustainability' standards.

To find out more about SGS services for textiles and clothing, footwear, bags and accessories, jewelry, and linens and towels, visit www.sgs.com/softlines.

