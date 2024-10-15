NASHIK, India, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is proud to organize an exclusive, high-impact workshop focusing on two of the most critical international standards in the sector: GlobalG.A.P. V6.0 and BRCGS - Food Safety Issue 9. This workshop aims to equip food industry professionals with the latest updates, best practices and practical insights to enhance their food safety management systems and maintain compliance with global regulatory standards.

SGS HOSTS COMPREHENSIVE WORKSHOP ON GLOBALG.A.P. V6.0 AND BRCGS - FOOD SAFETY ISSUE 9 IN NASHIK

Conducted by seasoned industry experts from SGS, the workshop offers an in-depth exploration of the recent updates to both standards and practical strategies for their successful implementation. Attendees will benefit from actionable guidance that will help streamline operations, boost product safety, and enhance overall supply chain transparency.

The event was presided over by Mr. Amit Thakkar, Managing Director of SGS India and Mr. Nilesh Jadhav, Director - Business Assurance, SGS India. In his address, Mr. Thakkar discussed the progress of our Strategy 2027, which prioritises the expansion of our service offerings and footprint in strategically selected cities across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This initiative is aligned with our ambitious growth plans and underscores our commitment to delivering superior quality services and customised solutions that drive sustainable growth across the industry.

"This workshop is an invaluable opportunity for food businesses to stay ahead of regulatory changes and continuously improve their food safety systems," said Nilesh Jadhav, Director– Business Assurance at SGS India. "By participating in this session, companies can strengthen their market competitiveness and demonstrate their commitment to food safety, quality and meet regulatory compliance."

The workshop will delve into details, which include:

Detailed updates on GlobalG.A.P. V6.0 and BRCGS - Food Safety Issue 9

Expert-led sessions on audit scope, key focus areas, and risk management strategies

Practical advice on enhancing food safety protocols and ensuring supply chain transparency

The event concluded with Mr. Amit Thakkar presenting certificates to the participants, recognising their commitment to advancing food safety standards.

ABOUT SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530635/SGS_HOSTS_WORKSHOP.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458028/4804528/SGS_New_Logo.jpg