SGS LABORATORY IN CHENNAI IS UPGRADED TO MRSLV3.1 LEVEL 3 BY ZDHC FOUNDATION

CHENNAI, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is pleased to announce that its laboratory in Chennai is recognized by the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation to operate as ZDHC approved MRSL certification body to assess conformance to Levels 1, 2 and 3 of the Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL) v3.1. This upgrade makes SGS, the only ZDHC Foundation recognized company, operating in India, to be approved to Levels 1, 2 and 3.

The ZDHC Foundation is an industry-led collaboration with the objective of eliminating hazardous chemicals from fashion supply chains. The first MRSL was published in 2014, with its companion document, MRSL Conformance Guidance, being issued in 2017. It provides brands and suppliers with a single, harmonized list of chemical substances that are banned from intentional use during manufacturing and related processes. In November 2022, V3.0 of the MRSL and V2.0 of the MRSL Conformance Guidance were released by the ZDHC Foundation. More recently, MRSLV3.1 was published in March 2023.

Shailesh Sharma, Director, India – Softlines and Hardlines, SGS said, "We are proud to have built strong capabilities towards Zero Discharge Holistic Solutions, which we extend to our clients in the textile and footwear industries, to address their chemical inventory and environmental challenges across their supply chains. This latest recognition by the ZDHC further strengthens our profile as a leading sustainability services provider in the country and helps us to extend to our customers, the convenience of availing MRSL Levels 1, 2 and 3 under the same roof."

SGS Chemical MRSL V3.1 conformance certification

SGS offers a simple and effective process for verifying the compliance of supplied chemical formulations with the criteria for ZDHC MRSL Levels 1, 2 or 3 through laboratory testing, document review and on-site assessment.

