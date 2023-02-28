SheSparks 2023 to bring India's top women leaders and changemakers together to celebrate the diversity, equity and inclusion

SheSparks 2023 , a year-long commitment to empower, enable and encourage women in the workforce is all set to kickstart with a one-day event on March 03, 2023 in New Delhi .

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As India gets set to shine in its ' techade ' and achieve its $40 trillion economy dream, it is crucial to acknowledge and empower the country's women population to take charge and participate in their full force.

YourStory is thrilled to announce SheSparks 2023, to be held on March 03, 2023, at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event will bring together several successful and remarkable women who are inspiring and enabling others to join the workforce, grow and thrive, and also those with first-of-its-kind achievements to their credit.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media, said, "SheSparks is not just an event, it's a movement for actionable change. It is a platform that is a call to action that is bringing together women who are not bogged down by the status quo and are committed to being and creating the spark of change. All of us at YourStory believe that for India to reach our collective dream of reaching a $40 trillion economy, women will play a critical role. And it will be women from different walks of life and from across the towns, cities and villages of our country. SheSparks is a year-long commitment to change that we will renew and recommit each year, with the aim of marking a widespread impact."

The event will see founders and CEOs from India's top brands along with trailblazers from across sectors and domains including Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital; Aakriti Vohra, Global Network Delegate, LaLiga; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube; Neha Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Tracxn; Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa; Supriya Paul, Co-founder and CEO, Josh Talks; Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital; Ruchi Kalra, Co-founder and CEO, OfBusiness; Amritangandha Dutta, Founder and CEO, Expand AI; Saniya Jeswani, Co-founder and CEO, Perkant Tech; Anmol Saxena, Founder and CEO, Ashva; and Vinita Gursahani Singh, Trustee, We, The People Abhiyan.

The line-up will also have sessions with Deepa Parikh, Head of Solutions, Akamai Technologies; Neha Jain, Director - Operations and Innovations, Akamai Technologies; Charusmitha Rao, Head - Talent Development, India and APJ, Akamai Technologies; Shirley D'Costa, CBO, The Kulfi Collective; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures; Mathangi Sri, Chief Data Officer, Yubi; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures SEA and India; Kanksshi Agarwal, Founder, NETRI Foundation; Anamika Joshi, Spoken Word Artist; and Naaz Joshi, India's first transgender model.

These speakers will cover themes such as inclusive development, diversity agenda, upskilling, breaking stereotypes, rising up the corporate ladder, tech and innovation, tech and digital inclusion, financial independence and education, women representation and growth in various sectors such as finance, STEM, sports, etc., leadership skills, professional growth after maternity break, and a lot more.

Through these sessions, SheSparks is hoping to nurture emerging talent and help them turn into future leaders and role models, as the speakers will share their individual experiences and journey to success and how they challenged society-defined gender norms.

Women's economic empowerment enhances productivity, decreases economic risks in the family and powers income equality in addition to several positive outcomes. A McKinsey Global Institute report estimated that India could add US$ 770 billion to its GDP by 2025 only by offering equal opportunities to women. SheSparks will celebrate women from all walks of life, including startups, investors, media, entertainment, aviation, and social impact, and bring forward their journeys to educate and inspire others.

In addition to content, conversations, and networking, SheSparks will also be celebrating the most path breaking women leaders and changemakers in the country through the SheSparks Awards 2023, which will be awarded to 20 women across different categories including politics, policymaking, business, entertainment, social impact, sports, and more.

At the event, the attendees will also hear from trailblazers via SheTalks - Five short inspirational talks by new role models from different parts of the country and different walks of life; and the event will also have insightful workshops on strategies of building a solid retirement plan, building gender-neutral products, and understanding the ongoing AI revolution.

About YourStory Media

Founded in 2008, YourStory is the first digital media platform in India to champion positive storytelling of entrepreneurs, doers, and change-makers across the country. Today, the platform has told over 150K stories and has spread across 12 Indian languages. YourStory has the vision to produce over 1.3 billion stories and move across geographies where there are stories to be told.

YourStory's women focused vertical, HerStory, has featured over 10,000+ women changemakers, achievers, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders on its platform, since its inception in 2013.

YourStory stands out in the cluttered media space by virtue of its success in creating a new set of champions and role models for the next generation from entrepreneurs, investors, and the government. Over the years, it has become the voice of the new India.

