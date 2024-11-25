Shoolini Earns Prestigious NAAC A+ Accreditation

Excels in 4 of NAAC's 7 criteria: Curriculum, Infrastructure, Governance & Values

SOLAN, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoolini University has achieved a landmark accomplishment by securing an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.33 on a 4-point scale. This milestone places the university among India's top educational institutions, highlighting its focus on delivering exceptional education and promoting innovation.

The NAAC accreditation process evaluates institutions across seven rigorous criteria, with Shoolini University excelling in four key areas: Curricular Aspects, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Governance and Leadership, and Institutional Values and Best Practices.

Founder-Chancellor, Prof. PK Khosla, Shoolini University, said that the achievement reflected the hard work of the entire university community. "This recognition reflects the dedication, passion, and excellence of our Shoolini family, who consistently strive for higher standards. My heartfelt congratulations to our students, staff, and faculty," he said.

Pro-Chancellor, Vishal Anand, Shoolini University, emphasised that the A+ accreditation is a significant milestone in the university's journey toward global recognition. "This validation of our efforts in quality education, research, and innovation brings us closer to our vision of establishing Shoolini University as one of the Top 100 Global Universities," he said.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Atul Khosla, Shoolini University, thanked the faculty, staff, and students for their contributions. He remarked, "This accomplishment highlights our commitment to providing world-class education and driving advancements in research. It demonstrates our dedication to creating a learning environment that equips students to excel in today's competitive world."

The rigorous NAAC evaluation is recognised as a benchmark of quality in higher education. Institutions are graded based on their performance in key areas, and the CGPA is derived from an assessment of all seven criteria.

Leading the accreditation efforts was Varsha Patil, Director of Rankings and Accreditations and Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Reflecting on the achievement, she said, "This milestone is the result of the collective hard work of our entire team. We worked diligently to showcase the university's strengths and ensure that every aspect met the highest standards. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and deeply grateful for the support from our faculty, staff, and leadership."

The NAAC A+ grade cements Shoolini University's position as a frontrunner in higher education, setting a benchmark for academic and institutional excellence.

About Shoolini University

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University is a top private university located in the scenic lower Himalayas. Ranked in the Top 100 by NIRF, it is UGC-approved and NAAC A+ accredited. The university is known for its top-notch faculty, strong placements, and focus on research and innovation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4538720/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg