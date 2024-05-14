Shoolini gets top spots in SCIMAGO Rankings 2024

Number one in Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy

SOLAN, India, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoolini University has achieved outstanding results in the SCIMAGO Institutions Rankings 2024, showcasing its strong commitment to academic excellence. This institution has become the No.1 University in India in Chemistry, Physics, and Astronomy, reinforcing its national leadership in these disciplines. This is the fourth time in a row that Shoolini has grabbed the top spot in Chemistry.

The latest rankings showcase a remarkable advancement in the university's global standing, with an impressive overall rank of 1492, marking a significant rise from 1561 in 2023.

In the Asian region, Shoolini has surged to 496th place from 540th, solidifying its stature as a premier educational institution. Moreover, the university has made substantial strides in the BRICS region, climbing to 332nd place from 384th, further amplifying its influence on the global stage. Notably, in India, Shoolini University has secured the 29th rank in the overall global standings.

In the category of Global Research, Shoolini University has showcased remarkable progress, securing a global research rank of 739, a substantial improvement from 890 in the previous year. In India, the university continues to lead the way, maintaining its 7th position in research excellence.

Additionally, the university has shown exceptional strength in various disciplines, achieving notable success in Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Science, and Energy, among others. In Innovation, Shoolini garnered global recognition, securing 2920th place and notable positions in the Asian, BRICS, and Indian regions.

Congratulating all faculty and staff, Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla stated, "We must continue to work diligently to achieve a leadership position in India." Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand praised the researchers, stating, "Research drives innovation and progress, and it is at the core of Shoolini University's mission."

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla commended the faculty and students for their commitment to academic excellence, stating, "Our faculty's expertise and the students' hard work have been key in achieving these outstanding subject-wise rankings. We remain dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for learning and research."

Dean (Research and Development) Prof Sourabh Kulshreshtha noted that the university has improved its rankings across most parameters compared to last year.

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

