Shoolini Outshines; Claims Top Spot in THE Asia Rankings

Ranked No.1 Private University in India and 150th in Asia

SOLAN, India, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In another spectacular achievement, Shoolini University has secured the top spot among private universities and the fifth overall in the country, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024. Leading the rankings is the esteemed Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore. This accomplishment highlights Shoolini University's commitment to excellence in just 14 years since its inception.

The rankings placed Shoolini University at the 150th rank in Asia, while the IISC Bangalore is positioned at the 32nd spot in the continent. Additionally, Shoolini University has topped among all universities, including the public sector universities in the country, in the parameters for International Outlook and has been ranked second in Research Quality.

THE Asia University Rankings use the same 18 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia's institutions. The 2024 ranking includes 739 universities from 31 territories. With 119 universities, Japan remains the most-represented nation this year. India follows with 91 institutions. A total of 98 universities have joined the ranking since last year. This increase is led by India, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan.

Shoolini University Founder Chancellor Prof PK Khosla, noted that the university's commitment to high-quality research and an international perspective has been instrumental in its success. This focus is supported by the inclusion of overseas faculty members and students, enhancing the university's global reach and academic standards.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand praised the university's researchers and faculty members for their role in achieving top rankings this year. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to advancing research and supporting its academic community in their scholarly pursuits.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla lauded the dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence of researchers to propel Shoolini University to even greater heights. He said, "Our efforts in research continue to blossom, demonstrating our deep commitment to quality of research and innovation at Shoolini University."

Located in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, Shoolini University has consistently received accolades and secured top positions in rankings by two prestigious international agencies, Times Higher Education (THE) and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). These rankings are regarded as the gold standard in evaluating educational institutions worldwide.

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on research, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4538720/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg