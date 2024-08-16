Shoolini Redefines Standards for Young Universities

SOLAN, India, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2009, Shoolini University has swiftly ascended the ranks of Indian higher education, earning the title of India's No.1 Young University in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024. Focused on institutions under 50 years old, this ranking highlights Shoolini's rapid rise as a global educational leader. With a worldwide ranking of 121 and 5th overall in India, Shoolini stands out for its dedication to educational excellence and innovation.

In just 14 years, Shoolini University has established itself as a significant force in Indian academia, research, and innovation, setting new benchmarks in a competitive landscape. This rise reflects its unique approach and lasting influence on the country's education sector.

The Vision Behind Shoolini University

Founded by visionary Prof PK Khosla, Shoolini University was conceived with a clear mission: to deliver world-class education and promote a culture of research and innovation in a student-centric environment. Named after the local deity Shoolini Mata, the university aimed to fill educational gaps in the region while offering a high-quality alternative within India.

"We started with a dream to build a Top 200 Global University, focusing on research, student outcomes, and international outlook," says the Chancellor, Prof Khosla. "Our goal was to establish a world-class institution that nurtures talent, drives innovation, and prepares students for the global stage."

Academic Excellence and Innovative Curriculum

Shoolini University has emerged as a leader in various disciplines, particularly biosciences, engineering, management, liberal arts, and research. The university is ranked the No.1 Private University in India by both QS and Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Moreover, it has secured the top spot among private institutions for engineering in THE Subject Rankings 2024. Further cementing its reputation, Shoolini achieved the 70th position in the recently announced NIRF Rankings, showcasing its excellence.

The university's educational approach combines traditional academic rigour with innovative teaching methods, ensuring students not only acquire knowledge but also apply it effectively. Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla notes, "We believe in the concept of learn, do, and lead. Our curriculum ensures that students are academically proficient and equipped to tackle real-world challenges." The university offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs tailored to meet modern demands.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure

Shoolini University's state-of-the-art facilities and campus are designed to support its ambitious research and educational goals. The modern infrastructure reflects the university's dynamic and forward-thinking ethos. With over 104 advanced laboratories, students and faculty have the resources to conduct high-quality research and contribute to global knowledge.

The university is also home to 11 Centres of Excellence, which focus on research in fields such as nanotechnology, OMICS and biodiversity, automobile engineering, yoga, disaster management, data analytics, postgraduate legal studies, and energy science and technology.

Research and Innovation: Core Pillars

At the heart of Shoolini University lies its dedication to research and innovation. According to THE World University Rankings, Shoolini ranks No.1 in India for Research Quality and International Outlook. The university is also a top patent filer in the country, with over 1,500 patents filed by its faculty and students.

Shoolini researchers have developed groundbreaking technologies, including a dual-algorithm system for early breast cancer screening and a state-of-the-art mechanism for detecting drunk drivers. Other notable inventions include an electricity-generating water-pumping system, a Controlled Laser Heating System (CLHS), and a Portable Water Heating Solar Collector.

With an h-index exceeding 115, Shoolini's research impact is significant. Thirteen of its researchers are listed among the top 2% of scientists globally, according to Stanford University. Additionally, Shoolini ranks No.1 in India and No.5 in Asia for Citations per Paper in the QS World University Asia Rankings 2024.

"Our research philosophy is rooted in addressing real-world challenges," says Dean of Research, Prof Saurabh Kulshreshtha. "We encourage our students and faculty to think beyond conventional boundaries and contribute to society through innovation."

Global Collaborations and International Reach

Shoolini University maintains over 250 global partnerships with esteemed institutions, including The University of Melbourne, Royal Holloway University, IBM, AWS, Ikigai Lab, IIT Kanpur, and the London Institute of Banking & Finance. These collaborations facilitate student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and global internships, offering Shoolini students invaluable exposure and opportunities.

"Our international collaborations are essential in providing our students with a global outlook and preparing them for careers worldwide," says Director of International Affairs, Prof RP Dwivedi.

A Vibrant Campus Life

Shoolini's picturesque campus is a vibrant community that encourages academic pursuits alongside personal growth. The campus offers a variety of clubs, societies, and events that cater to diverse interests, from entrepreneurship and robotics to music and the arts.

The annual cultural festival Moksh is a campus highlight, drawing participants from across the country. Other significant events include LitFest, Tech Fest, Media Marvel Fest, and Tansen Ki Khoj, all of which contribute to developing well-rounded personalities among students.

Commitment to Sustainability

In addition to academic and research excellence, Shoolini University is dedicated to sustainable development. The campus, designed with eco-friendly practices, actively promotes sustainability initiatives. According to the QS Sustainability Rankings, Shoolini is ranked No.4 among private universities in India.

Shoolini's sustainability efforts extend beyond the campus through community outreach programs that encourage ecological awareness and responsible practices. At Shoolini, the belief that a sustainable future begins with education and community engagement creates a joyful and inspiring environment for learning and growth.

Shoolini University is not just reshaping the landscape of young institutions in India; it is setting new benchmarks for the future of education. With its focus on academic excellence, pioneering research, and sustainability, Shoolini is leading the way in shaping the future of education in India and beyond.

"At Shoolini, we are not just educating students; we are empowering future leaders to make a meaningful impact on the world," says Founder-Chancellor, Prof PK Khosla.

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4538720/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg