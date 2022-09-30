Shoolini Students can now earn degree from a foreign university

SOLAN, India, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing by its commitment to create opportunities for global exposure, Shoolini University now offers the 2+2 Study Abroad Program. This is a win-win for students who would like to pursue a degree abroad at a low cost. Students who undertake a 4-year degree program such as BBA, BA, BSc and BTech can enrol for this program. Students can study the first 2 years at Shoolini University and the final 2 years at a leading university abroad.

Students can choose from leading universities in Australia, Canada, UK, and Taiwan for their 2+2 program. Any existing second-year student looking to grab this global opportunity can reach out to the Office of International Affairs (OIA) at Shoolini University

Interested students enrol in the four-year Articulation Program at Shoolini University and obtain a final degree from one of the 6 world-class universities. Through its partnership with universities in Australia, Canada, UK, and Taiwan, Shoolini University offers an attractive alternative to the traditional degree curriculum. Taking advantage of the route of the 2+2 program, students can get global exposure and opportunities. Any existing second-year student looking to grab this global opportunity can reach out to the Office of International Affairs (OIA) at Shoolini University.

Shoolini University pro chancellor Vishal Anand says, "Any BBA, BSc, BA or BTech student who is pursuing a 4-year program at Shoolini University can now complete a degree from a recognised international campus. We are excited to offer such a unique opportunity to our students."

As per the program, students can study for two years at Shoolini University, located in Solan, Himachal Pradesh (India), before being transferred to a top-ranked international university for two years. They can complete the remaining credits at the international university and get a degree. The final degree will be granted by the selected international university.

Partner Universities

Students can choose from one of the 4-year undergraduate programs at Shoolini University. Our partner universities are:

Western Sydney University ( Australia )

( ) University of Reading (UK)

Sheffield Hallam University (UK)

Taipei Medical University ( Taiwan )

) Meiho University ( Taiwan )

) British Columbia Institute of Technology ( Canada )

Students get a chance to pick up part-time jobs during the program in the foreign country, which helps them to manage their daily expenses. Additionally, they are also eligible to receive two years of work visa that will pave way for their PR. Upon completion of the program, students get a 2-year work visa to take up relevant jobs in any sector.

Some basic pre-requisites of the program include the following:

6.5 CGPA with no backlogs

Language proficiency assessed by Shoolini University

IELTS score of 6.5 with no bands less than 6.5

This one-time opportunity will open global doors of opportunity for students. Office of International Affairs (OIA) Director Prof Ram Parkash Dwivedi said, "The 2+2 Articulation Program is the doorway to the global world of education and a stepping stone to carving out a successful career in the international arena. It will broaden their horizons, and also help them get a PR in the foreign country."

About Shoolini University:

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911786/2_2_Study_Abroad_Program.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Shoolini University