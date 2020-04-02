Shoolini University Contributes Rs. Five Lakh to CM's Relief Fund

SOLAN, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solan-based Shoolini University has donated Rs. five lakh to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund for those adversely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The entire faculty/staff of the University and Shoolini Institute of Lifesciences & Business Management, barring the daily paid workers, have contributed one day's salary towards the Rs. five lakh fund. The balance of the amount would be contributed by the Foundation for Life Sciences and Business Management (FLSBM), the Trust which runs the University.

Vice Chancellor Prof. P K Khosla, while announcing the contribution, said that the University was open for any support that the state government may desire during these difficult times.

Prof. Khosla said the University was already taking care of all the labour and daily paid workers who were employed on various projects and was providing them food and lodging free of cost.

In addition, he said, the University is taking care of about 200 students, including foreign students and those from far off states, who are staying back in hostels. Special measures like yoga classes and skill development classes are being organised for them keeping social distancing in view.

Meanwhile, the University has introduced virtual classrooms for students and regular classes are being taken online with the help of University's own e-Univ system as well as other social media platforms.

About Shoolini University:

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Shoolini University