Shoolini University Offers to Share Virtual Classroom Technology With Other Institutions

SOLAN, India, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University, which has taken the lead to be among the first to introduce virtual classrooms in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, has offered to share its expertise with other institutions keen to teach students online.

In line with the top global universities like Oxford and Harvard, Shoolini University that is run by a trust has evolved a system through which lectures would be delivered through a special online platform.

The system has been developed by Aaddoo, an AI-based Technology Company, which has been working with the university for the last 6 months. Through the system, the students are able to attend delivery of live lectures through virtual classrooms. They can ask questions and get answers in real time by using personal computers, laptops or smart phones; participate in real-time quizzes, polls, gamification etc. Further, based on artificial intelligence - over a period of time, insights on individual students are available.

Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said, "Aaddoo was already in the process of developing the system for the last six months. Efforts were then speeded up in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the necessity of shutting down educational institutions and other places which witness large gatherings."

"The idea behind introduction of virtual classrooms was to save the academic semester of the students who have been asked to leave for their respective homes," Prof Khosla said. The Vice Chancellor said the University would be happy to freely share the expertise with all institutions, including government schools and colleges, so that students of such institutions do not suffer due to a possible prolonged lockdown.

About Shoolini University:



Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.



For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Shoolini University