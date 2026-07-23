Shopware Named a Strong Performer in 2026 Commerce Solutions Evaluation

Leading global research firm notes, "Shopware is a best fit for B2B organizations seeking strong core commerce functionality."

COLOGNE, Germany, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global research firm Forrester has named open-source ecommerce platform Shopware as a Strong Performer in its recurring report. The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026 report determined that Shopware "has a strong roadmap, as it consistently establishes — and delivers on — clear timing for enhancements." The report also notes that, "Shopware is a best fit for B2B organizations seeking strong core commerce functionality."

Forrester's evaluation noted that customers "consistently appreciate the attention and support they receive from Shopware's team" and concluded that Shopware is "a best fit for B2B organizations seeking strong core commerce functionality." The report noted that "Shopware received a strong vote of confidence from PayPal in late 2025 when the payment provider raised its stake in Shopware from 11% to over 40%."

The 2026 evaluation follows continued growth by the company across Europe and North America, thanks to investments in Shopware Copilot which is powered by AI, as well as Shopware Payments and emerging agentic commerce capabilities. These developments are designed to help merchants automate complex workflows, operate more efficiently and create faster, more intuitive buying experiences.

"Forrester has acknowledged Shopware, and to us, this acknowledgment is proof of our continued commitment to solving complex B2B commerce challenges for the global business community," said Jason Nyhus, president of Shopware. "Our focus remains on giving customers the flexibility, transparency and support they need and deserve today, while investing in the technologies that will shape how they operate tomorrow."

The report is available for free download HERE.

Source: The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026, Forrester Research, Inc., July 2026.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions designed to address complex business requirements and workflows. The platform enables global organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining flexibility across diverse commerce models. By combining the security of open-source technology with a modular, adaptable architecture, Shopware delivers reliability, extensibility, and long-term operational stability.