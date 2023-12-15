Shreya Ghodawat, Sustainability Advocate and SHE Changes Climate India Ambassador, talks about gender-responsive and socially equitable green energy transition at COP28's High-Level Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue in Dubai

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shreya Ghodawat, a sustainability advocate, World Economic Forum Global Shaper, and SHE Changes Climate India Ambassador, represented India at COP28 for a High-Level Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue titled 'Balance for the Earth — Building Trust and Collaboration for People & the Planet'. The dialogue, centred on addressing the interconnected crisis of climate and nature, emphasised innovative solutions and collaborative approaches, focusing on radical collaboration and the imperative for systemic transformation.

In her capacity as the SHE Changes Climate Ambassador, Shreya played a pivotal role as India's representative, contributing significantly to discussions aimed at transcending boundaries for systemic transformation, speaking about how we must ensure that the energy transition is not just socially equitable but also gender inclusive at the same time, keeping in mind the negative impact the power and energy sector in India has on women, and the urgency of representation in policy making, leadership decisions, more inclusion in employment, job opportunities, closing the gender wage gap, and a just transition from fossil fuels to a reliable, consistent source of clean energy to these women on-ground.

Advocating for urgent systemic changes, she focused on the need for adopting innovative solutions to address the intertwined crises of climate and nature, emphasising collaboration across sectors to drive positive global change.

The entire SHE changes climate team championed a 50:50 vision for gender balance, inclusion, and diversity, actively promoting increased representation of women in climate discussions and leadership roles. Engaging with inspirational women leaders and representatives from various sectors, world leaders, such as Mary Robinson, also shared their experiences and insights to inspire and motivate others to take bold actions in addressing climate and nature challenges.

The Unite For Climate Solutions Summit, organised by SHE Changes Climate and Project Dandelion, on 21 November, featured a closing dialogue between Mary Robinson and COP28 President H.E. Sultan Al Jaber, emphasising the imperative to address the fossil fuel issue in alignment with climate science. Widely covered by the media and endorsed by women, climate organisations, and scientists, there was a unified call for heightened climate ambition.

Notably, the UNFCCC has acknowledged this, marking the first time in 28 years that COP has prioritised fossil fuels. Shreya and fellow panellists, supported by SHE Changes Climate's Elise Buckley, urged governments to expedite the Paris Agreement implementation.

They commended the decision to adopt inclusive and participatory approaches for just transitions but stress the need for open multi-stakeholder dialogues to achieve true societal transformation. Additionally, the Netherlands, Uganda, and Norway have joined the coalition of gender champions at COP, aligning with the IFRC and other Non-State Actors in endorsing inclusion and diversity principles. SHE Changes Climate plans to bolster its presence in key countries, focusing on accelerating the energy transition with women at the forefront.

About Shreya Ghodawat

Shreya Ghodawat is a sustainability advocate at the intersection of climate action, gender equity and veganism. She is the India Ambassador of SHE Changes Climate and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper.

She is also the co-founder of Meat Less Meet More, India's first plant-based luxury networking experience designed to elevate kind, compassionate and cruelty-free living.

