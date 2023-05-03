Shriram Finance Offers Special Interest Benefits on Fixed Deposit for Women and Senior Citizens

Shriram Finance encourages women and senior citizens to invest in a fixed deposit with special additional interest benefit of 0.50%*p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10%*p.a. for women.

Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit also offers flexible pay-out and tenure options for investors to choose from based on their financial plans and needs.

MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shriram Group has consistently prioritised interests of the 'Common Man' at the forefront of all business decisions. With an emphasis on providing financial services to the bottom of the pyramid, Shriram Finance has continuously excelled at serving the underserved.

According to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance, "The business will provide financial management to more people and work towards the empowerment of more communities so they can take full advantage of the money they make". Shriram Finance offers a special interest benefit of 0.50%*p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10%*p.a. for women depositors inclusive of which one can earn attractive interest rates as high as 9.10%*p.a.

"Over the course of my 47-year journey, I have seen the sector evolve multi-fold due to the introduction of policies that have helped us serve the under-served," stated R.Thyagarajan, founder of the Shriram Group. He further added that "I am pleased to state that Shriram Group has always been associated with financial inclusion and has prioritised the socio-economic development of all of its customers while delivering value to its stakeholders."

Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit plans have emerged as the preferred choice for senior citizens and women depositors for several reasons. Firstly, the Fixed Deposit offers guaranteed returns, providing a stable source of income regardless of market fluctuations. Secondly, the safety and security of their hard-earned money are assured as Shriram Fixed Deposit has the accreditation of "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)" by ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research which denotes a high degree of safety.

Senior citizens and women depositors can choose periodic interest payout options, enabling them to receive guaranteed income to meet financial needs. Furthermore, with easy liquidity options and the ability to avail loans against FD, senior citizens and women depositors can withdraw funds quickly and efficiently, without breaking their investment. With these benefits, Shriram Fixed Deposit plans provide a comprehensive investment strategy for senior citizens and women depositors.

For more details about Shriram Fixed Deposit plan, please visit https://www.shriramfinance.in/fixed-deposit

About Shriram Group

Mr. R. Thyagarajan founded Shriram Group in 1974 with the motive of making people financially empowered. Since its inception, the company has been a leading player in the Indian financial services sector. The core strength of the Group lies in its financial services in vehicle financing and chit business. Over the years, Shriram Group has evolved into a prominent financial services conglomerate.

About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Limited, (BSE: SHRIRAMFIN) (BSE: 511218), (NSE: SHRIRAMFIN) a 43-year-old company and part of the Shriram Group, is one of the largest NBFCs in India. The company is a leader in the organized financing of pre-owned trucks with a strategic presence in 5-10-year-old truck lending. The company has a Pan-India presence with a network of 2,901 branches and employs 57,382 employees. The company has built a strong customer base of around 6.7 million customers. The company has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned trucks and collection. It offers several products which include Pre-owned CV financing, New CV financing, Two-Wheeler Loans, Passenger Vehicle Loans, SME Financing, Personal Loan, Gold Loan and other loans like accidental repair loans, tyre loans and working capital finance, etc.

Media Contact:

