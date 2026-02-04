Shriram General Insurance Outpaces Industry: Net Profit Surges 26%, Motor Portfolio up 24% YTD (April to December 2025)

JAIPUR, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram General Insurance Company (SGI) posted a strong Q3, with Gross Direct Premium (GDP) up 19% YoY at ₹1,258 Cr, from ₹1,061Cr outpacing the industry growth of 11% led by its motor book. On a cumulative basis till Q3 FY26, SGI's GDP grew 24% YoY to ₹3,304 Cr, up from ₹2,654 Cr in the corresponding period last year—2.8X times over the industry growth of 9%.

SGI's focus on profitable growth translated into a 26 % YoY increase in net profit, rising to ₹165 Cr in Q3 FY26 from ₹131 Cr last year. The company continued to maintain a strong balance sheet, with a solvency ratio of 3.32 as of 31 December 2025, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.5.

Distribution expansion fuels scale

SGI's prudent phygital model remains a key enabler of its consistent growth. The company onboarded 14,262 new financial advisors up to Q3 FY26, taking the total advisor strength to 1,01,474. Its branch network expanded to 285, compared to 278 branches a year ago.

Active policies rose to 69 lakhs as of 31 December 2025, up from 64 lakh a year ago.

Segment wise GDP (in ₹ crore)

Particulars Q3FY26 Q3FY25 Growth % Motor 1171.12 988.14 19 % Personal Accident 44.33 38.70 15 % Fire 18.90 18.27 3 % Engineering 7.54 5.46 38 %

Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance Company, said:

"Our Q3 FY26 performance reflects strong execution across core segments. The motor portfolio recorded a strong year-on-year growth driven by deeper distribution reach, and disciplined underwriting, supported by stronger claims servicing capabilities. Profitability remained healthy along with steady investment income growth of 17% YoY to Rs.255 Cr from Rs.217 Cr the previous year. We'll keep scaling our advisor and branch networks to drive lasting growth in the coming years."

SGI's next phase of Growth:

Distribution scale-up : SGI plans to expand its advisor network to 2 lakhs by FY 2029–30.

: SGI plans to expand its advisor network to 2 lakhs by FY 2029–30. Growth targets: The company expects to close the current fiscal with ₹4600 Cr in GWP and reach ₹8,000 Cr by 2030.

The company expects to close the current fiscal with ₹4600 Cr in GWP and reach ₹8,000 Cr by 2030. Product diversification: SGI is exploring opportunities in parametric insurance and surety bond insurance

About Shriram General Insurance Company:

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC), jointly owned by Shriram Group and Sanlam Group, South Africa, offers a complete range of general insurance products, ranging from motor, home, personal accidents and health in the retail space and customized products like fire, engineering, and marine insurance for corporate customers. Shriram General Insurance manages assets worth ₹14249 Cr across with 69 lakh live policies. The company operates 285 branches with an employee strength of 4219 across India, as of 31st December 2025.

About Shriram Group:

Shriram Group is one of India's leading financial conglomerates, with a strong presence in credit financing, asset reconstruction, wealth management, life insurance, general insurance, chit funds, stock broking, financial product distribution, and asset management services. The Group's focus is on serving underserved communities, driven by its financial inclusion agenda to bring finance to low-income families and small businesses. Shriram Group serves over 3.434 crore customers, has a marketing force of more than 1.77 lakh, employs over 1.18 lakh people, and operates through more than 4700+ branches. It manages an AUM of ₹ 3.45 lakh crore as of September 2025.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876750/Shriram_General_Insurance_Logo.jpg