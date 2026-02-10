Shriram Life Insurance launches Zaroorat Jaisi, Policy Vaisi: A Fully AI-Created Ad Film Campaign featuring Rahul Dravid

AI captured Rahul Dravid's expressions, voice, and movements. These shots formed the foundation for all AI-generated versions of films in multiple languages.

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriram Life Insurance Company (SLIC) has launched its new brand campaign 'Zaroorat Jaisi, Policy Vaisi,' one of the BFSI sector's most advanced AI-driven campaigns, featuring cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.

SLIC used advanced AI to create the full film series with Dravid. The AI tool captured his expressions, voice, and movements to quickly produce versions in six languages—English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Kannada—making the process faster, more flexible, and cost-efficient. Created by Leo Burnett with AI production by TrueFan AI, the campaign shows how technology can deliver high-quality, local stories at scale.

The campaign is based on the insight that life keeps changing, and so do people's financial responsibilities. It questions this deeply ingrained notion of 'inflexibility' in life insurance and introduces Shriram Life Flexi Shield, a term plan designed to evolve at each important life milestone, be it marriage, childbirth, education, or home ownership.

Flexi Shield gives customers the flexibility to increase or decrease their life cover, opt for premium holidays during financially demanding years, and receive 50% of the sum assured upfront upon diagnosis of a terminal illness while the policy continues without further premiums.

Casparus J.H. Kromhout, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shriram Life Insurance, said, "Flexibility is at the heart of what customers expect today. With 'Zaroorat Jaisi, Policy Vaisi,' we are using AI to communicate this promise with unmatched speed and personalisation. This campaign reflects our commitment to building protection solutions that evolve with people's lives. This is an important step in our digital journey and reflects the forward-looking approach we follow at Shriram Life."

The campaign is targeted to reach audiences aged 35–44 years in markets such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. This initiative reflects Shriram Life's commitment to making its products simple and easily accessible, and more in tune with how people engage with the brand today.

Here's the link to the TVCs: https://bit.ly/44tbhQs

About Shriram Life Insurance Company

Shriram Life Insurance is committed to serving every Indian household with protection solutions that matter. With a network of 651 branches across the country, the company provides affordable, reliable, and user-friendly insurance —term plans, endowment, ULIPs, and annuities—helping families secure their tomorrow, today. Over 14.6 lakh in-force policyholders trust us with their financial safety. As of September 2025, our Assets Under Management has grown to ₹14,187 crore. Our easy-to-use apps make purchasing, premium payments, and claim settlements simple and convenient for everyone.

About Shriram Group

Shriram Group is one of India's leading financial conglomerates, with a strong presence in retail financing, asset reconstruction, wealth management, life insurance, general insurance, chit funds, stock broking, financial product distribution, and asset management services. The Group's focus is on serving underserved communities, driven by its financial inclusion agenda to bring finance to low-income families and small businesses. Shriram Group serves over 3.44 crore customers, has a marketing force of more than 1.79 lakh, employs over 1.16 lakh people, and operates through more than 4,675 branches. It manages an AUM of ₹3.49 lakh crore as of June 2025.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888552/Shriram_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg