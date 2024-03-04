SI-UK India to Host Four Virtual Subjects Fairs in March

NEW DELHI, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SI-UK India, a leading study abroad education company, will host four subject-specific virtual open days in March to help Indian students make informed decisions about their higher education choices in the UK.

Students who attend the subject fairs will be able to learn more about Computer Science and Engineering, Business and Management, Social Sciences and Health Sciences courses, speaking directly to the SI-UK India counselling team who have years of experience helping students apply successfully.

Lakshmi Iyer, MD of SI-UK India, said, "As we enter spring in India, it is the time for students to start making firm decisions about what they want to study in the UK.

"The four subject-specific virtual events allow applicants to have one-on-one time with our experienced team to consider all their study options. We want to give our students every chance to make a well-informed decision."

Virtual subject fairs are part of SI-UK India's ongoing activities to provide information on undergraduate and graduate level courses from UK universities to Indian students who wish to pursue higher education in the UK in September 2024.

Schedule

Date

Event Focus

Subjects

7th March

12-4pm

Computer Science and Engineering

Data Science, Business Analytics,

Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security,

Ethical Hacking, Gaming


14th March

12-4pm

Business Management

Accounting, Finance, Management,
Marketing, Human Resource Management,
Logistic and Supply Chain Management

21st March

12-4pm

Social Sciences

Economics, International Relations, Law,

Philosophy and Politics

28th March

12-4pm

Health Sciences

Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy

and Health Management

About SI-UK India

SI-UK India provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK. We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

CONTACT

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd
Suite 8-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace
H Block, Middle Circle, Connaught Place
110001, India
T: +91-11-4202-8200
E: [email protected]

