SI-UK to Welcome Over 60 UK Universities to 10 UK University Fairs Across India

23 Jan, 2024, 17:05 IST

NEW DELHI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout January and February 2024, SI-UK India will hold 10 UK University Fairs across India, helping students capitalise on the UK study boom.

The SI-UK UK University Fair is the starting point for international students wishing to study in the UK from September 2024 and offers a unique opportunity to meet universities, language schools and foundation providers face-to-face.

Lakshmi Iyer, SI-UK India Managing Director, is looking forward to the prospect of welcoming so many students to the events: "As a new application period begins, there is enormous demand from students to learn more about studying in the UK from September 2024 and beyond. Each of our Fairs is a unique opportunity for aspiring students to speak to UK universities in a private one-to-one setting. We look forward to welcoming record numbers."

University and Student Attendance

Over 60 exhibitors are booked to attend, including top 10 UK universities such as Imperial College London, the University of Bath and Durham University, and other leading London institutions, including King's College London, Royal Holloway and City, University of London.

What happens at the SI-UK University Fair?

  • One-to-one interaction with university representatives about undergraduate, postgraduate, and foundation courses
  • Selected universities make on-the-spot offers to students who impressed
  • Free counselling sessions before and at the event to ensure students knew who to speak to on the day
  • Free visa and English language advice

January - February 2024 India UK University Fair Schedule

Date

City

Venue

Timing

24th January

Delhi

Shangri-La Eros Hotel, New Delhi

11-4 pm

30th January

Kochi

Marriott Hotel, Edappally, Kochi

11-4 pm

1 February

Coimbatore

Vivanta by Taj, Race Course Road, Coimbatore

11-4 pm

3 February

Chennai

Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai, Chennai

11-4 pm

3 February

Ahmedabad

Hyatt Ahmedabad

11-4 pm

4 February

Bangalore

Taj MG Road, Bengaluru

11-4 pm

8 February

Kolkata

The Park, Park Street, Kolkata

11-4 pm

9 February

Indore

Radisson Blu Hotel Indore

11-4 pm

10 February

Mumbai

St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai

11-4 pm

11 February

Pune

O Hotel, Koregaon Park, Pune

11-4 pm

SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK. We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

UK University Fair in India

Free entry for Indian students by registering online.  https://www.studyin-uk.com/india/events/

CONTACT:

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd
Suite 9-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace, H Block
Middle Circle, Connaught Place, Opposite H&M,
New Delhi 110001
Delhi
India
T: +91-11-4202-8200
E: [email protected]

