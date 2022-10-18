SIAM WITHDRAWS FROM METRO BIDDING

NEW DELHI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Siam Makro Public Company Limited, part of Charoen Pokphand Group of Thailand, announces its withdrawal from bidding for Metro Cash & Carry India.

Siam Makro remains committed to its existing Indian assets which include the wholesale cash and carry trading business, under its brand, LOTS Wholesale Solutions.'

Issued by and on behalf of Siam Makro Public Company Limited.

