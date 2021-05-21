Siddharth Jain chosen as Merilytics' COO to enable aggressive growth plans

The India-based Data Analytics firm decides to build momentum to their expansion plans through his appointment for the top job

HYDERABAD, India, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of India's leading Data Analytics solutions providers, Merilytics, has appointed their Senior Vice President and emerging industry stalwart, Mr. Siddharth Jain, as the COO of the Group, after a series of successes on driving the company's operational efficiencies and leading critical client impact initiatives. Merilytics has created a niche for itself in the analytics industry over the years by focusing predominantly on the Private Equity ecosystem to drive its analytics solutions.

Having led the company through key phases of business growth and scaling up of operations, Siddharth Jain's leadership and expertise in delivering high-quality business and analytics solutions to esteemed clients, is well recognized. In his new role, he will be focusing on innovating and designing the next generation analytical solution delivery models to drive win-win solutions for clients and Merilytics. Siddharth has strong technical and management qualifications from premier institutes such as IIT Madras and Yale School of Management.

Through its robust analytical solutions for Private Equity ecosystem and beyond, and its reputation for attracting some of the best talent in the industry, Merilytics has generated tremendous value for its clients by helping them make smarter decisions based on data-driven insights. It has the distinction of serving some of the top Private Equity clients in the world and partnering with them to use advanced analytics as a way to drive superior returns in the portfolio. In addition, Merilytics' clients also span across the Private Equity portfolio industries such as Healthcare, Technology, CPG, Logistics & Transportation, among others.

Speaking on the development, the newly appointed COO of Merilytics, Siddharth Jain, said, "My journey with Merilytics has been phenomenal and has coincided with the critical growth phase, and we as an organization are eager to push the envelope even further. I look up to this new challenge and am excited to drive and deploy innovative ways to deliver analytical solutions, while preparing the company for the aggressive growth we foresee."

Sharing the excitement about Siddharth Jain's appointment as COO, Merilytics' Founder and CEO, Paavan Choudary, said, "I am looking forward to collaborating with Siddharth and fulfilling our vision of being the most valued and trusted analytics partner for clients globally. Having associated with Siddharth through the years, I am delighted that he will be heading the group's overall operations and develop innovative delivery models and prepare the company for scaling up at a rapid pace."

About Merilytics:

Established in 2011, Merilytics is an Advanced Data Analytics solutions provider that helps companies transform the way they make decisions. It is a holistic one-stop shop for providing integrated Analytical, Technological, and Data Science-based solutions to solve complex business problems. The Company's Founder, Paavan Choudary, and its strong leadership team, are based out of Hyderabad, one of India's largest technology and talent hubs. Merilytics' client base comprises of marquee Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies, among others, and is spread across U.S., South-East Asia, Australia, Middle East, and Europe. With its mission to consistently deliver high quality and advanced analytical solutions that lead to superior returns to clients, Merilytics is constantly working towards democratizing and simplifying Analytics and Data Science solutions, so that the adoption is more widespread and practical to solve critical problems.

SOURCE Merilytics