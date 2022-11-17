Siemens Gamesa's Engineering Centre in India grows to become one of its largest hubs for wind energy technology in the world

Siemens Gamesa to expand operations in Bengaluru with the inauguration of a second office for its engineers

The Engineering Centre forms one of three major technology hubs for Siemens Gamesa globally, driving the development of future wind turbines

The facility now employs 1,100 engineers, which is forecast to grow in coming years

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will expand its operations at its centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, by inaugurating its second office providing additional workspace of 76,000 sq. feet and will be home to a workforce of more than 500 engineers. The new facility is in the Electronics City Phase 2 of Bengaluru, a city recognized as a major engineering and software hub internationally. The centre is one of the three major Research & Development hubs for Siemens Gamesa globally, the other two being in Spain and Denmark.

In December 2018, the engineering centre was inaugurated with 500 engineers on board and over the last three years the centre has more than doubled its workforce, adding 600 engineers and underlining Siemens Gamesa's commitment to India. The facility now employs 1,100 engineers and the number is expected to grow further in coming years as renewable momentum builds in the country.

The centre supports global engineering and technology requirements pertaining to software and engineering design for onshore and offshore wind turbines as well as service technology including software systems for wind farm monitoring and control, enhancements towards cybersecurity compliance and digitalization of business processes.

Going forward, the Centre plans to build on new age digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to help create the next generation of wind turbines for Siemens Gamesa.

"Digital technologies are key levers to develop powerful turbines and increase turbine performance in operation. Here at our Engineering Centre in Bengaluru, our highly qualified colleagues have demonstrated through their commitment and ideas how digitalization can drive the green energy transition. India is one of the most important engineering hubs in the world, and I am excited about this milestone. We look forward to further integrating this new location into our international R&D network to foster international growth," said Morten Pilgaard Rasmussen, designated Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Siemens Gamesa.

Commenting on the occasion, Venkata Ramakrishna Ramayanam, Head of the Bengaluru Engineering Centre, said: "We are happy to have played an impactful role in our global R&D projects. Our growth over the last three challenging years is a testament to our contributions and to India's software and engineering talent pool. It's about the innovation and speed that India offers. We are confident that the skill and talent available in India will help Siemens Gamesa to design and build the next generation of wind turbines."

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 8GW mark. The company has a blade factory in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations and maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu). The company is a market leader with a 40% market share, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa unlocks the power of wind. For more than 40 years, we have been a pioneer and leader of the wind industry, and today our team of more than 27,000 colleagues work at the centre of the global energy revolution to tackle the most significant challenge of our generation – the climate crisis. With a leading position in onshore, offshore, and service, we engineer, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in strong partnership with our customers. A global business with local impact, we have installed more than 127 GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on across the world. To find out more, visit www.siemensgamesa.com and connect with us on social media.

