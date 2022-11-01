Silica Gel Market To Grow USD 1261 million by the end of 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silica Gel Market is segmented By Type (Fine-Pored Silica Gel(Type A), Mesoporous Silica Gel(Type B), Coarse Pore Silica Gel(Type C), By Application (Silicone Cat Litter, Silica Gel Desiccant, Silica Gel Catalyst, Chromatography Silica Gel, Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Silica Gel Market was valued at USD 946 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1261 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Silica Gel Market

Owing to silica gel's extensive use in pharmaceutical product packaging to reduce product deterioration due to moisture content, the rise of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the Silica Gel market.

Additionally, silica gel is helpful in the use of water treatment facilities due to its high surface properties and exceptional adsorption qualities. Other aspects that are boosting the Silica Gel market include the growing switch from traditional to physical water treatment and strict governmental requirements.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SILICA GEL MARKET

Increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the Silica Gel market. The pharmaceutical sector makes substantial use of silica gel. The shelf life of vitamins and medications that are packaged in bottles and containers is increased. Additionally, it is non-toxic and draws moisture from the air inside the package. Additionally, it aids in masking the smell of medications.

Silica gel is one of the most adaptable and powerful chromatographic tools available, making it also one of the most well-liked. It is a polar absorbent with a little acidity that allows it to absorb the basic components of a substance that needs to be separated during chromatography while remaining neutral and preserving its own structure. This factor is expected to drive the Silica Gel market

Due to their capacity to absorb moisture and extend product shelf life, silica gel packets are frequently employed in a variety of business sectors. Silica gel stops rust, corrosion, and mold issues by removing moisture from packaging. It's especially helpful for products that are kept in moist storage environments. It is a common desiccant solution for producers all over the world, especially in the food packaging business, because of its efficient absorption properties and affordability. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Silica Gel market

To operate at its best, camera equipment needs to be handled and maintained carefully. The humidity inside a camera can degrade picture quality in humid environments. Utilizing Silica gel to absorb the moisture is a quick repair that keeps the camera lens dry and helps prevent the formation of fog inside the lens. Due to climate change, it can be difficult for firms to store footwear products over an extended period of time because moist circumstances can degrade their quality and result in mold issues.

SILICA GEL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

With 42% of the worldwide market and 47% of the world's production in 2019, China is the most significant production region in the globe. The region's expanding food and beverage and packaging industries have contributed to the expansion of the silica gel market.

With a market share of more than 59% in 2019, coarse pore silica dominates.

Key Companies:

Sinchem Silica Gel

WR Grace

Honglin Silica Gel

Ruida Silica

Makall

Pearl Silica

Weihai Longfeng Silica

Rizhao Jing Nuo silica Gel

OhE Chemicals

Sorbead

Abbas

Rushan Dayang Silica

Dongying Yiming New Materials

Haiyangchem

Chengyu Chemical

Multisorb

Wisesorbent

Huanyu Chemical

Zhaoyuan Hongxin Silica

Shandong Bokai Silica Gel

