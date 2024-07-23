Silverfort Expands Operations to India and South Asia, Bringing a Universal Approach to Identity Security to the Region

An expansive partner network across the SAARC market ensures every business across the region will have access to a universal identity security platform that discovers and protects human and non-human identities across cloud and on prem environments

BANGALORE, India, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Silverfort , the leading identity security company, announced that it is expanding its global operations to bring its Unified Identity Security Platform to India and neighboring South Asian countries. After seeing customer growth and success in the Australian and Singapore markets, Silverfort expanded its Global Partner Program to meet the growing need for a unified identity protection framework in the various Indian states and territories.

"Innovation and productivity are byproducts of the shift to the cloud, but so are complexity and increased identity risks. Identity teams need a solution that unifies identity security into a single solution that simultaneously encourages productivity and enhances security," said Stuart Wilson, VP of Sales, APAC at Silverfort. "We've seen huge demand for Silverfort's solutions across South Asia and India. With boots on the ground, and by growing our partner network in this region, we'll be able to meet customers where they are and help organizations build more resilient cybersecurity programs."

Identity security is one of the most significant challenges security and IT leaders face today. Most enterprises use a combination of an on-prem identity management tool (i.e., Active Directory) and a mix of several cloud identity providers (IdPs) to manage and secure identities. But each tool operates in a silo, leaving gaps and blind spots that resulted in a striking 83% of organizations reporting identity-related data breaches. A universal and unified approach to identity security is no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have for organizations looking for more resilient and scalable identity security programs. That's why Silverfort moved to a 100% channel business and continuously partners with organizations that are hyper-focused on offering customers visibility and protection for all their identities, whether on-prem, in the cloud, human or non-human.

Identity is often a shared responsibility across multiple departments with different goals. Already overworked and understaffed, identity and security teams are stuck using a patchwork network of tools to manage and secure identity across complex hybrid environments, many applications, and thousands of people. Silverfort's Unified Identity Security Platform protects every identity in an environment, including those that previously went unprotected. Designed not to interrupt a business's daily operations or disrupt day-to-day users, Silverfort extends protection to critical resources such as non-human identities, command line tools, and OT infrastructure. Unlike other vendors, it's easy to deploy, proxyless, and can secure identities in the cloud or on-prem. Silverfort breaks down identity barriers and silos, providing a unified identity security layer that helps organizations keep pace with today's complex threat environment.

Silverfort's Unified Identity Security Platform:

Discovers, protects, and monitors service accounts (non-human identities) without modifying them

Extends existing MFA solution to 'unprotectable' systems (legacy applications, command-line interfaces, OT systems, File Share, etc.)

Connects legacy applications into modern cloud IAM (including Azure AD Conditional Access)

Detects and responds to identity-based attacks in real-time, including account takeover, ransomware propagation, and lateral movement

To lead the go-to-market for India and the SAARC region, Silverfort has appointed Abhinav Gupta as the regional lead to drive local business, given his extensive experience in IT and cybersecurity. As an IIM alumnus and in his previous roles with global cybersecurity brands, Gupta shall work closely with Indian enterprises to expand awareness about identity security and drive Silverfort's mission.

About Silverfort

Silverfort, the Unified Identity Security company, pioneered the first and only platform that enables modern identity security everywhere. We connect to all the silos of the enterprise identity infrastructure to create a single, unified identity security layer across all on-prem and cloud environments. Our unique architecture and vendor-agnostic approach take away the complexity of securing identities and extend protection to resources that cannot be protected by any other solution, such as legacy systems, command-line interfaces, service accounts (non-human identities), IT/OT infrastructure and more. Silverfort is a top-tier Microsoft partner and was selected as Microsoft's Zero Trust Champion of the Year. Hundreds of the world's leading enterprises trust Silverfort to be their identity security provider, including multiple Fortune 50 companies. Learn more by visiting www.silverfort.com or on LinkedIn .

