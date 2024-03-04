Simplifai Wins AI-Driven Customer Experience Innovator Award at the 15th CX Strategy Summit and Awards

The summit's agenda was rich and forward-thinking, exploring the Evolution of CX in a Digital-First Era, the empowering role of Next-Gen CX technologies, and the transformative potential of Generative AI. Discussions also explored strategies for Humanizing Digital Interactions and the necessity of innovation for Surviving and Thriving in a Competitive Market.

The event emphasized on a shared recognition: the future of customer service lies in utilizing technology to understand and meet customer needs more effectively, promoting seamless, omnichannel experiences that resonate in today's digital age.

In this context, Simplifai's achievement in receiving the AI-driven Customer Experience Innovator Award speaks volumes. This honor reflects the company's firm commitment to crafting AI solutions for enhancing customer interactions, making each engagement more personalized, efficient, and impactful.

Vasim Sheikh, CEO (India) of Simplifai, reflected on this accomplishment, stating, "Winning the AI-driven Customer Experience Innovator Award is a significant milestone for Simplifai. It validates our commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of innovative AI solutions that redefine customer interactions. This recognition encourages our dedication to enhancing the customer experience through technology."

She further emphasized the company's forward-looking vision, "As we look to the future, this award inspires us to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of AI in customer service. Our goal remains to deliver personalized, efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and their customers, ensuring every interaction adds value."

Echoing this sentiment, Vikas Kumar, Head of New Sales (APAC and Middle East) at Simplifai, highlighted the regional impact of this achievement, "This award is a proof of Simplifai's strategic vision and execution in various regions. It reflects our deep understanding of the diverse markets and our ability to deliver modern AI solutions that resonate with our clients' unique needs. Our team's dedication to innovation and customer success is at the heart of this achievement, and I am proud to be leading the sales efforts in these regions."

As Simplifai celebrates this recognition, the company remains focused on its mission to revamp customer experiences with AI. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, Simplifai is not just responding to current trends but is actively shaping the future of customer engagement in the digital age.

About Simplifai

Founded in 2017, Simplifai is a secure global Process Automation company. With its headquarters in Oslo, Norway, the company has offices in India, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ukraine. We bring Process Automation to the future workforce today by making AI solutions accessible for all. We deliver AI-powered solutions to streamline operations by automating the processing of written communications. By reading, extracting and responding to customer inquiries, applications, claims, etc in full compliance with GDPR and industry standards, our no-code SaaS solutions simplify the way people work.

