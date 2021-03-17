Simplilearn Launches an Online Professional Certificate Program in Blockchain with IIT Kanpur

BENGALURU, India, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology has evolved greatly over the past few years, and today, innovators in various fields are looking at integrating the technology into their infrastructure. From finance to medicine, Blockchain technology has benefited businesses by providing greater transparency, enhanced trust, and easier traceability-making it one of the most marketable career paths today. In light of this, Simplilearn-a global digital skills training provider, today announced the launch of a Professional Certificate Program in Blockchain Technology in an exclusive partnership with IIT Kanpur.

With 70+ hours of applied learning and 50+ hours of self-paced learning modules, this four-month intensive program will offer learners a comprehensive curriculum co-created with IIT Kanpur, covering the most in-demand skills in the field of Blockchain. Learners will also get the opportunity to interact with expert faculty at IIT Kanpur through Master Classes. Best suited for individuals working as Software Developers, IT Professionals, Engineers, Analysts, and Technical Leads, the program will cover key topics including applications of blockchain technology, Bitcoin, platforms that use Blockchain, application building on Ethereum, Hyperledger, and other prospects of Blockchain. At the end of the program, learners will get to work on a Capstone project on industry use cases, an opportunity to solve real-world ledger challenges, and labs that provide hands-on experience.

Upon completion of the program, all learners will receive a Certification of Completion from IIT Kanpur. Program graduates from India will also be enrolled in Simplilearn's Job Assistance service and have access to the IIMJobs Pro-Membership for six months.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Given the enormous scope of blockchain, organizations across industries are now capitalizing on this technology. The increasing need for simplifying business processes and the need for applications integrated with blockchain technology will drive the overall blockchain market in the coming years. In fact, according to a leading industry report, the global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at an impressive CAGR of 67.3% during the period. In light of this, we are happy to collaborate with IIT Kanpur to offer a comprehensive program on Blockchain technology. This in-depth program will provide extensive knowledge of Blockchain concepts and will enable learners to kick-start their career in this industry."

"With the application of blockchain growing beyond cryptocurrency, there is an upsurge in blockchain-related jobs. As the demand for talent rises, there is a need to further blockchain education in India and train the upcoming generation of blockchain developers. We are delighted to partner with Simplilearn to deliver the most updated industry-relevant curriculum to learners, featuring hands-on projects in developing smart ledgers and records," said Dr. Sandeep Kumar Shukla, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Simplilearn conducts more than 1,500 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is one of the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital skills training, focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 2,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,500 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing at Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success, a recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020 and 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

About IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur, one of the first Indian Institutes of Technology and a globally acclaimed Institute of National Importance was established in 1960 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. Since its inception, it has remained at the forefront of teaching and research and has firmly established itself as an academic institute of high repute both nationally and internationally. The Institute has pioneered a paradigm of science-based engineering education that has been successfully adopted and implemented over time and emulated by many institutions across the country. Its alumni have received accolades for their outstanding contributions in academia, industry, research labs, and also in diverse arenas of public administration and civil society. IIT Kanpur is a vibrant creative hub, comprising the very best in terms of academic research and outreach practices with a potential to create a global impact, yet firmly connected to the national agenda of development.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn