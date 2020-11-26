Simplilearn Launches SkillUp Program for Tech Professionals

The programs offered by Simplilearn follow a self-learning model where learners have access to on-demand video-based content. The curriculum focuses on building strong foundational tech skills for career growth. Learners will have access to comprehensive programs created by top industry experts, which will enhance their skill sets and advance their careers. In addition, learners have access to free guides on career paths, salaries, interview tips, and more to help them make more informed career decisions. The virtual nature of these programs provides aspirants with the advantage of learning anywhere and anytime and the benefit of exploring and learning in-demand skills without disrupting their current schedules.

Speaking on its new initiative Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn said, "We have launched this initiative to benefit millions of learners across the globe who may find it difficult to afford or access quality learning programs. It is our humble effort to democratize online skilling and help our learners to boost their careers and stay ahead of the curve. We will continue to add more topics and content to SkillUp over time, making it the premier destination for free digital-skills education."

The free programs are designed for anyone who wants to learn the latest digital skills. The programs being offered span data science, cyber security, project management & leadership, cloud computing, digital marketing, and much more. Designed for all professionals, these free programs will help students and beginners, as well as experienced developers, engineers, managers, and executives. The curriculum is designed by renowned industry experts & course advisors like Ronald van Loon, Marc Weaver, Dean Pompilio, and Matt Bailey.

